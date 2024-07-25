This popular Japanese-Korean restaurant and a bubble tea store collaborate for National Ice Cream Day weekend in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based restaurant Tiger Yaki, known for its unique fusion of Korean and Japanese cuisine, is thrilled to announce a delightful collaboration with Elixir Bubble Tea, a popular boba tea store in Koramangala renowned for its luxury boba tea and charming ambience filled with cute soft toys. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day Weekend, the two culinary powerhouses will join forces on July 27 and 28 to offer a limited-edition combo menu featuring Elixir’s irresistible mochi ice cream.

This exclusive pop-up event promises a perfect blend of savoury and sweet. Tiger Yaki’s delicious meals will pair ideally with Elixir's handcrafted mochi ice cream, which comes adorned with adorable panda prints. Made with premium ingredients, these mochis are available in a variety of enticing flavours, including cookies and cream, coffee and walnut, strawberry, matcha, chocolate, mango, and coconut, offering a true treat for the senses.