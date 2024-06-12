Bengaluru

This Bengaluru restaurant has a mango menu you must try before the season ends!

Indulge in a fresh culinary journey at One8 Commune, a gourmet ‘aam’ experience
Gokul Prasanth

Stepping into the rooftop restaurant, we were welcomed by a chic yet cosy ambiance. The warm, inviting space featured an extravagant chandelier that stole the show. Virat Kohli’s neon signature on the wall reminded us of his dominating presence, like on the field, perfect for a selfie with the King.

As we settled in, the sunset, painting the sky with twilight hues and revealing a stunning view of the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The open-air seating offered a breezy, laid-back vibe for brunches or evening cocktails, while the inside buzzed with friendly chatter and clinking glasses, ideal for dates or family dinners.

We decided to start off the meal with the Mango Summer Roll. It was a refreshing delight, which featured a vibrant mix of glass noodles, leafy vegetables, mango and carrot, all wrapped in delicate rice paper. Each bite bursting with pronounced flavours that harmonise beautifully with the sweet, juicy mango.

Paired with a Mango Peanut Chilli Dip that’s a true flavour bomb, it perfectly balanced the sweetness with the spice and nuttiness. Next, we enjoyed the Mango and Goat Cheese Flatbread which was undoubtedly a sixer in our books!

The crispy tortilla, creamy goat cheese and tender mango created a pleasant play of textures. The sea salt and honeycomb enhanced the mango’s sweetness, making this light dish flawless, with the mango being perfectly ripe. For the main course, we savoured the Signature Mango and Bean Curry, a creative twist on the classic Thai curry.

This dish featured ripe mango, summer vegetables and edamame simmered in luscious coconut cream, served alongside flavourful Raw Mango Fried Rice. Each bite was a blend of tropical sweetness and rich, creamy textures.

Grilled salmon with raw mango and quinoa pulao

If you are a curry lover like us, this dish is a catch you must not miss! For the finale, we chose the Open Mango Tart with Coconut Crumble, a real treat for the taste buds. This dessert had a flaky tart filled with a tangy mango lime curd, topped with airy cocoa crumble.

The lime’s zest complemented the sweet mango, while the tart shell and crumble added a satisfying crunch. Each bite was a symphony of textures and flavours. The clincher was the dessert! The presentation and flavours of the dishes offered are out of the ballpark and will satiate all your cravings.

Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. On till on June 15. At Lavelle Road/Kasturba Road.

Written by Namitha Acharya

Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @indulgexpress

Neapolitan love: Chef Niharika’s Eating Love promises the best Neapolitan pizza in Bengaluru

