This Bengaluru restaurant has a mango menu you must try before the season ends!

Stepping into the rooftop restaurant, we were welcomed by a chic yet cosy ambiance. The warm, inviting space featured an extravagant chandelier that stole the show. Virat Kohli’s neon signature on the wall reminded us of his dominating presence, like on the field, perfect for a selfie with the King.

As we settled in, the sunset, painting the sky with twilight hues and revealing a stunning view of the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The open-air seating offered a breezy, laid-back vibe for brunches or evening cocktails, while the inside buzzed with friendly chatter and clinking glasses, ideal for dates or family dinners.

We decided to start off the meal with the Mango Summer Roll. It was a refreshing delight, which featured a vibrant mix of glass noodles, leafy vegetables, mango and carrot, all wrapped in delicate rice paper. Each bite bursting with pronounced flavours that harmonise beautifully with the sweet, juicy mango.

Paired with a Mango Peanut Chilli Dip that’s a true flavour bomb, it perfectly balanced the sweetness with the spice and nuttiness. Next, we enjoyed the Mango and Goat Cheese Flatbread which was undoubtedly a sixer in our books!