Here’s your next destination for crafted nude burgers and some of the best bites in Bengaluru

When burger cravings set in focusing on anything else becomes nearly impossible. The Original Burger Co’s first outlet on Kalyan Nagar’s lively streets promises to fulfil those delicious daydreams with an exciting range of Smash Burgers and Nude Burgers, designed to deliver intense flavour sans the bun.

Enjoy a hearty bite as the sunlight floods in through the all-glass exterior, illuminating a stylish, inviting space accented with quirky neon signs. The café’s menu was packed with irresistible temptations that had us in a delightful frenzy.

To keep us company while we navigated our choices, we indulged in the Biscoff Shake, the Belgian Chocolate Shake and the house favourite, Passionfruit Mojito — sweet, tangy and perfectly crafted to beat the heat. The milkshakes were a pure bliss in a glass — thick and creamy with the sweetness balanced. One boasted a caramel drizzle and Biscoff dust, while the other had a luscious swirl of dark chocolate syrup.

As we perused the menu, we couldn’t help but be enticed by their lineup of Nude Burgers. From the classic tenderloin patty to the flavorful Lamb Nude, Succulent Chicken and Veggie Delight, each option promised a tantalising experience.