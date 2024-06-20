Here’s your next destination for crafted nude burgers and some of the best bites in Bengaluru

When burger cravings set in focusing on anything else becomes nearly impossible. The Original Burger Co’s first outlet on Kalyan Nagar’s lively streets promises to fulfil those delicious daydreams with an exciting range of Smash Burgers and Nude Burgers, designed to deliver intense flavour sans the bun.
Enjoy a hearty bite as the sunlight floods in through the all-glass exterior, illuminating a stylish, inviting space accented with quirky neon signs. The café’s menu was packed with irresistible temptations that had us in a delightful frenzy.
To keep us company while we navigated our choices, we indulged in the Biscoff Shake, the Belgian Chocolate Shake and the house favourite, Passionfruit Mojito — sweet, tangy and perfectly crafted to beat the heat. The milkshakes were a pure bliss in a glass — thick and creamy with the sweetness balanced. One boasted a caramel drizzle and Biscoff dust, while the other had a luscious swirl of dark chocolate syrup.
As we perused the menu, we couldn’t help but be enticed by their lineup of Nude Burgers. From the classic tenderloin patty to the flavorful Lamb Nude, Succulent Chicken and Veggie Delight, each option promised a tantalising experience.
The top-of-the-line Australian Lamb Nude boasted a mouthwatering combination of a crispy yet tender patty nestled between layers of fresh lettuce, melted cheese and tangy sun-dried tomatoes — a dream for burger enthusiasts watching their carb intake. Up next on our culinary escapade were their mouthwatering Smash Burgers, a classic concept executed perfectly.
On the sizzling griddle, tender chicken and lamb patties were expertly flattened, creating thin, crispyedged delights bursting with flavour. These savoury creations were crowned with generous layers of gooey cheddar cheese, tangy sun-dried tomatoes, crisp white onions, earthy portobello mushrooms, all sandwiched between fresh, warm, pillowy brioche buns.
We couldn’t resist sampling their slam dunk burger — a burst of flavour with the perfect blend of crunchy coleslaw, indulgent Nashville or Gochujang sauce and succulent chicken thighs. The menu’s extensive range of customisable options also ensures each dish hits the right note, catering to all tastes and preferences and allows you to unleash your own creativity.
Meal for two: INR 700 onwards. At Kalyan Nagar.
Written by Sromona Mondal
indulge@newindianexpress.com
@indulgexpress