This speciality burger joint from Kerala serves authentic hamburgers in Bengaluru

Starting out in Calicut, Kerala, BeyondBurg Inc embarked on its culinary venture in 2017. After setting up shop in Kochi, they have now extended to Bengaluru. Here, they serve authentic smashburgers, seamlessly marrying gourmet excellence with the allure of fast food.

Nestled in the elegant Prestige Trade Towers, you can enjoy these delectable creations in an alfresco ambience, complete with a picturesque fountain, inviting patios and a roof recreating a perfectly sunny day.

We kicked off our meal with the Swiss Cheese Burger, crafted with their in-house brioche buns. It was two layers of perfectly crisp red meat patties, oozing with butter and melted Swiss cheese, creating a mouthwatering delight that is sure to satisfy any hamburger craving.

For meat lovers, this burger is pure paradise. The burger was complemented by a side of Bae Fries — crispy on the outside, pillowy on the inside and drenched in their tangy housemade sauce, topped with spicy jalapenos.