This speciality burger joint from Kerala serves authentic hamburgers in Bengaluru

Starting out in Calicut, Kerala, BeyondBurg Inc embarked on its culinary venture in 2017. After setting up shop in Kochi, they have now extended to Bengaluru. Here, they serve authentic smashburgers, seamlessly marrying gourmet excellence with the allure of fast food.
Nestled in the elegant Prestige Trade Towers, you can enjoy these delectable creations in an alfresco ambience, complete with a picturesque fountain, inviting patios and a roof recreating a perfectly sunny day.
We kicked off our meal with the Swiss Cheese Burger, crafted with their in-house brioche buns. It was two layers of perfectly crisp red meat patties, oozing with butter and melted Swiss cheese, creating a mouthwatering delight that is sure to satisfy any hamburger craving.
For meat lovers, this burger is pure paradise. The burger was complemented by a side of Bae Fries — crispy on the outside, pillowy on the inside and drenched in their tangy housemade sauce, topped with spicy jalapenos.
These fries are the perfect sidekick to elevate your burger experience. We then tried the Smash Burger featuring crispy patties topped with tomato, lettuce and melted cheese. The fresh vegetables add a burst of flavour, enhancing the savoury goodness of the patties and creating a perfectly balanced burger experience.
To wash it all down, we enjoyed their passion fruit mango drink, that was the right amount of sweet and tangy. We also savoured the Chocochip Cookie Milkshake, made with their in-house chocochip cookies and topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle.
To end it on a sweet note, we indulged in their Salted Caramel cheesecake — creamy, rich and impeccably textured. The salted caramel not only balanced the sweetness but also elevated it with its perfect hint of saltiness.
Their menu gives you the choice of opting for either chicken or authentic tenderloin patties that they have come to be known for. Additionally, they provide a vegetarian option prepared with quinoa, catering to diverse dietary preferences. Get ready to roll up your sleeves and dive right in, because this burger joint is an absolute must-visit!
Meal for two: INR 800 onwards. At Palace Road.
Written by Namitha Acharya
