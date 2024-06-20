This new fast food menu in Bengaluru is perfect for your many moods!

If you’ve signed into this cricket season then Social and Hellmann’s has the perfect meal for you this season — their Mood Burgers. As soon as we stepped inside, we were immediately greeted by the lush greenery with Social’s iconic brutalist interiors, providing a refreshing contrast.

We began with a refreshing Classic Cold Coffee and a Ferrero Rocher Shake to beat the summer heat. First up, the Eyes on the Prize Burger featured a crusty flax seed tuna patty on a soft, fluffy multigrain bun which was satisfaction in every bite.

However, the accompaniment of plantain chips seemed out of place. Next up, The Drop the Jitter Burger presented a unique blend of a lamb patty, creamy avocado and Hellmann’s mayo, sandwiched between an earthy, nutty multigrain bun on a bed of punchy kimchi.

It delivered a range of flavours — sweet, sour and spicy; complemented by crispy cajun fries that paired well with the burger. Both the burgers worked well and we loved what we tasted. Check out the menu soon!

Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards.On till June 30. Across Social outlets.

Written by Jaanhvi Nagpal

indulge@newindianexpress.com

@indulgexpress