This food pop-up by Meha Kumar aims to educate diners about umami flavours

We made ourselves comfortable and right in front of us, were two printed cards — one showcasing the menu and the other had the umami agents for each dish. We began our dinner with Tomato, Dashi and Maize, which was Gazpacho jelly with a maize miso cream in a delicate dashi cup. The umami agents were Maize miso, dashi and tomato.

Next up, we were served Taro Okra Sweet Potato, which included crisp taro root and okra with a sweet potato cream and kidney bean miso. Here, the umami agent was kidney bean miso. The ingredients used for the dish included taro crisps, okra crisps, sweet potato crisps, sweet potato cream, pungent foam, chive swirls and flowers, red amaranth cress and kidney bean miso seasoning. The dish was flavourful and to the point.

Next, we were presented with Surf and Turf Dumplings, which represented both land and sea — chicken from the former and shrimp from the latter. These were served in a field bean miso broth. The umami agents were field bean miso, mushrooms and seaweed. The dish also included confit mushrooms, red vein sorrel cress, alfalfa sprouts and lentil sprouts. The chicken and shrimp were cooked to perfection and were very delectable.

As for the fourth course, we tried Parmentier (herby potato parmentier with a soft centre quail egg, cured ham and jowar miso). Here, the umami agent was jowar miso and we loved every bit of the dish. Then, we were served Murrel, which had aromatics of nori, kaffir lime and lemongrass, with burnt butter and miso hollandaise. The umami agent for this dish was soya bean miso.