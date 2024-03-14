Experience the flavours of Sichuan and South China at this ongoing food festival

Two cuisines that are polar opposites to each other, yet are part of the same country, are Sichuan and Cantonese. One is known for its bold spices while the other is more subtle and easygoing. Presenting a mix of both is this ongoing food festival — The Chinese Connection — by chef Huang Te Sing, who brings in a melange of handcrafted Sichuan and Cantonese delicacies. We were at Shao, the pan- Asian restaurant of Radisson Blu Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, to indulge in the delicacies that were on offer.
We began our evening on a generous note with a bowl of Chicken Chimney Soup. This specialty soup was served in a chimney hot pot with tofu, assorted mushrooms, Chinese greens and glass noodles. Subtle would be an understatement for this easy-going soup which, if given a chance, we would love to sip on the whole day. Having this soup on a winter‘s night is the best thing one can ask for. Though, yes, we are aware we are in the peak of summer.
We could have barely asked for a better start and we were really excited to see what was in store for us going forward. Next up, we were served a Sizzling Tiger Prawn in Butter Garlic. The prawns were succulent and juicy and when paired with the butter garlic sauce, they were beyond just flavourful. Following a couple of mellow delicacies, we were all set to now take on some of the spicier ones. We opted for the Burnt Garlic Chilli Pepper Fried Rice and Mongolian Chicken. The tender chicken pieces were stir-fried in a sweet and savoury sauce. The red chilli used while cooking balanced out the flavours and the dish paired perfectly with a fried rice. The chicken pieces were so flavourful, however, that we forgot about the existence of the fried rice and that was an: Am I a joke to you? moment.
We also tried the wok-tossed tenderloin slices with soy sauce, which came with quite the bite and were succulent at the same time. With the little space we had left in our tummies, we gobbled down a Tiramisu, but this one came with a twist. Called the Matcha Tiramisu, it was made with ladyfingers soaked in matcha and every bite was rich with a strong flavour of green tea. Quite refreshing indeed!
Meal for two: INR 4,200 onwards. On till March 23. At Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so