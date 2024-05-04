This vegetarian cafe and deli in Bengaluru introduces a binge-worthy menu infused with the season’s star tropical fruit

On chef ’s recommendation, we opted for the Thai Mango Salad next. Used to being served salads with raw mango, we were a little surprised to see the bowl dotted with cubes of golden yellow alphonsos mixed in with greens, roasted garlic, peanuts, all dressed in zesty lime. And might we add that it was one of best salads we have sampled till date. We followed this up with the Cottage Cheese Steak with Mango Salsa, which offered a unique twist by featuring a side of broccoli sauce. And it was love at first sight!