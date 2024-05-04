This vegetarian cafe and deli in Bengaluru introduces a binge-worthy menu infused with the season’s star tropical fruit

It's that time of the year again when stocking our homes with crates of ripe alphonso becomes a necessity. The irresistible aroma of golden fruit beckons you every time you walk past them and how these smooth, creamy flesh and richly flavoured mangoes become the default dessert options for breakfast, lunch and even dinner. For seasonal fruit lovers like us, South Bengaluru’s The Kind Roastery & Brewroom rolls out its summer menu — Mangoes and the Sun!
Boasting 11 dishes, the diverse array highlights the versatility of local Indian mangoes and distinct flavours and textures grown across Karnataka, Bihar and Maharashtra. But since we were seated in a cafe, it was only fair to begin with their chilled Mango Kaffe Tonic. The refreshing drink was a blend of mango syrup at the bottom with espresso and tonic floating on top of the glass.
On chef ’s recommendation, we opted for the Thai Mango Salad next. Used to being served salads with raw mango, we were a little surprised to see the bowl dotted with cubes of golden yellow alphonsos mixed in with greens, roasted garlic, peanuts, all dressed in zesty lime. And might we add that it was one of best salads we have sampled till date. We followed this up with the Cottage Cheese Steak with Mango Salsa, which offered a unique twist by featuring a side of broccoli sauce. And it was love at first sight!
You know the place is good when they manage to make you tear up with just how good the butter on freshly toasted brioche — topped with two separate rows of thinly sliced avocados and mangoes — feels. Since we loved the toast so much, we couldn’t think of a better way to end the meal with other than their best seller — Mango & Cream on Brioche. The buttered brioche frosted with cream cheese and detailed with ripe mango chunks was everything we expected it to be — simply swoon-worthy.
The dish, plated in three layers, appeared like a vibrant cheesecake — except the cherry on top was a coriander leaf. The sweet and spicy salsa paired perfectly with the paneer and veggies below was wholesome and satiating.
₹220 onwards. At Marenahalli, JP Nagar.