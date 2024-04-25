This Mumbai-based restaurant has an all-new mango menu

Summer is here and with that Bayroute is inviting people to savour the irresistible charm of mangoes at its much-anticipated Mango Festival. Known for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, Bayroute has unveiled a tantalizing seasonal menu that celebrates the beloved fruit of summer — mango.
Embracing the sweetness of mangoes, the festival menu showcases a meticulously crafted selection of mango-infused beverages and decadent desserts, all made with the finest seasonal ingredients. From refreshing cocktails to indulgent sweets, there's something to delight every palate.
Guests can kickstart their culinary journey with refreshing beverages like the Kaccha Mango Mojito, a zesty concoction featuring vodka infused with fresh mango and mint seltzer, or the Mango Laban, a delightful blend of Dasheri Aamras and Greek yoghurt finished with strawberry boba.
For those with a sweet tooth, the festival's dessert offerings promise to satisfy every craving. Indulge in the creamy Mango Baklava Cheesecake, featuring mini phyllo cups filled with mango cheesecake, honey-dipped nuts, and crowned with dehydrated rose petals and Iranian pistachios. Or opt for the Chia Mango Trifle, a luscious treat layered with whipped mango mousse, sea salt cookie crumble, jaggery rice krispies, chia seeds and fresh Alphonso mangoes.
Highlighting the festival's innovative spirit is the Mango Upside Down dessert, a unique creation featuring date and banana cake topped with caramelized demerara sugar and fresh mango, baked upside down and served with mango ice cream. Each dish and dessert artfully captures the natural sweetness of ripe mangoes, infused with Bayroute's signature twist.
Meal for two: 1,100 onwards. At Cuff Parade.