This Mumbai-based restaurant has an all-new mango menu

Summer is here and with that Bayroute is inviting people to savour the irresistible charm of mangoes at its much-anticipated Mango Festival. Known for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, Bayroute has unveiled a tantalizing seasonal menu that celebrates the beloved fruit of summer — mango.

Embracing the sweetness of mangoes, the festival menu showcases a meticulously crafted selection of mango-infused beverages and decadent desserts, all made with the finest seasonal ingredients. From refreshing cocktails to indulgent sweets, there's something to delight every palate.