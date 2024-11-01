This pizzeria in Bengaluru really takes its ‘slices’ very seriously and we’re so happy it does!

Many pizzerias claim to be the best in town, but few live up to the quality they promise. On a particularly rainy night, we braved hail and storm to land up at RR Nagar just to see if Serious Slice’s claim could be taken seriously! To our absolute surprise they delivered and did so much more.
Full points at the very beginning to the adorable bright interiors. So vividly different from their next door establishment, Daysie — Serious Slice invites you in with décor that makes you smile. We were thankul for the warmth on that rainy day, but we must say, proper air conditioning might be more helpful when the sun’s out.
Let’s not waste time though and get to the food. We decided to try a Grape & Goat Cheese Salad and a Non-Veg Fondue before actually trying out the pizza pies and we must say, both the salad and the fondue were satisfying and made to perfection. Over cups of hot Darjeeling Tea, we stuffed our faces silly before finally deciding to try the pizzas — the main reason why we were here.
With some of the best pizza base we’ve ever tried, the toppings and sauces were generous and our choices for the night — Farmhouse Burrata, Bacon Honey Speziato, OG Margherita and Seafood Marinara — also seemed like the best we could have tried. We gobbled our way through them while also sipping on a Mango Coconut Escape, a Midnight Moca and a Nutella Brownie Bliss — gastronomic matches that we believe were made in heaven.
We wrapped up our meal with servings of their Frittelles in Lemon Curd, Hazelnut & Chocolate and Mandarin variants — all equally good — and ended our night with some more hot tea: mind, tummy and soul, fully satisfied. If we weren’t clear already, they’re really good!
Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Rajarajeshwari Nagar.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal