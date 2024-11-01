This renowned vegetarian buffet restaurant in Bengaluru, based on wholesome yogic principles, unveils its limited Deepavali menu

The sattvic diet, meticulously devised for the elevation of higher consciousness, is the cornerstone of a consciously spiritual and healthy lifestyle. Sattvic dishes are imbued with prana and abstain from the usage of onion, garlic and caffeine, as these are believed to create denseness in the body. This profound philosophy underpins Sattvam, a culinary haven that promises an experience both divine and pure.
As loyal patrons of this buffet-style restaurant since the inception of its Sadashivnagar outlet, when we were informed about their specially crafted Deepavali menu, how could we resist a visit. This festive season, indulge in an array of delicacies that beautifully capture the spirit of the ‘Festival of Lights.’
Joyous occasions begin with sharing sweets, the Badam Halwa and Sugar-Free Ragi Semiya Payasam offer a perfect start. Alternatively, for those with a sweet tooth, cold treats such as Nolen Gur Kheer, Kadam Berry Custard and Gulla Pantua are also on offer. The live counter, a highlight of the dining experience, features made-to-order Agra-style Jalebi Bedai (a fried, puffy bread resembling a kachori) paired with Aloo Kumda Sabzi, a delightful new combination for your palate.
The main course presents a variety of options, from the rich and creamy Dal Makhani and the traditional Dalma from Odisha to the flavourful Kadhai Paneer and the homely Gharwale Chole — each showcasing diversity of Indian vegetarian cuisine. If you are one of those who is particular about adding texture to your plate with something crunchy to go with the menu, Sattvam has got you covered too. Explore the range of traditional bites like Kai Kadabu, Atirasam, Chakli and Shankarpalli.
If you are wondering about their OG menu during the festivities, then let us tell you their regular spread of Indian and continental cuisine promising amuse-bouche, hot soups, chinese starters, live chaats and pasta counter, fresh salads, renowned South Indian rice-based dishes, cheesy pizzas, a counter dedicated to delectable pastries, cakes, fruits, ice cream, and the creme de la creme, a chocolate fountain will also be served as usual.
₹980 onwards. Across outlets.