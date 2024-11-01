This renowned vegetarian buffet restaurant in Bengaluru, based on wholesome yogic principles, unveils its limited Deepavali menu

The sattvic diet, meticulously devised for the elevation of higher consciousness, is the cornerstone of a consciously spiritual and healthy lifestyle. Sattvic dishes are imbued with prana and abstain from the usage of onion, garlic and caffeine, as these are believed to create denseness in the body. This profound philosophy underpins Sattvam, a culinary haven that promises an experience both divine and pure.

As loyal patrons of this buffet-style restaurant since the inception of its Sadashivnagar outlet, when we were informed about their specially crafted Deepavali menu, how could we resist a visit. This festive season, indulge in an array of delicacies that beautifully capture the spirit of the ‘Festival of Lights.’