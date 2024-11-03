This relaunched outlet of BLR Brewing Co is a beautiful marriage of nature and food

It was pretty recent that the Kanakapura outlet of BLR Brewing Co was relaunched. We had heard that the space was a beautiful blend of culinary delight and natural tranquility. That was one of the major reasons why we wanted to check out the place even though it’s in the outskirts of the city. From the outside, you wouldn’t feel like it’s a huge space but boy-oh-boy, once you enter it’s like a different world all together. The lush green environment provides a perfect backdrop for creating nature-inspired environs which felt right out of a Jurassic Park movie.
After making ourselves comfortable, we began our culinary journey with a couple of cocktails — Kollam and Chikmagalur. Interestingly, their cocktails are named after different cities across the country and our South Indian pride took over, prompting us to order the above mentioned drinks. Both were delightful to taste and refreshing, as we expected them to be! We paired these with the Nachos Overloaded Chicken, which was a beautiful mix of tangy and creamy flavours. The crunch of the tortilla chips along with the juicy chicken pieces was heavenly!
We followed this up with the Puliyogare Chicken Tikka and Tandoori Jhinga. We were told that the chicken tikka was one of their specialties and rightly so! Tender, flavourful and grilled to perfection, this was an absolute hit! The tandoori jhinga with its smoky flavour was also delicious but the bar set by the chicken tikka was too high for it.
For the main course, we decided to make it simple and ordered the Chicken Alfredo Pasta. Subtly flavoured and creamy textured, this was as easy going dish as we expected it to be and the flavours were on point as well. It was time for desserts and even though we had ample options to choose from such as Lotus Cheesecake, Bread and Butter Pudding and Coconut Payasam, among others, we chose to go with the Pull Me Up Tiramisu and we can proudly say that our choice was worth it. With each bite, we wanted more!
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Vajarahalli.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so