This relaunched outlet of BLR Brewing Co is a beautiful marriage of nature and food

For the main course, we decided to make it simple and ordered the Chicken Alfredo Pasta. Subtly flavoured and creamy textured, this was as easy going dish as we expected it to be and the flavours were on point as well. It was time for desserts and even though we had ample options to choose from such as Lotus Cheesecake, Bread and Butter Pudding and Coconut Payasam, among others, we chose to go with the Pull Me Up Tiramisu and we can proudly say that our choice was worth it. With each bite, we wanted more!

Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Vajarahalli.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so