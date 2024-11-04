This restaurant in Bengaluru does absolute justice to coastal flavours from India’s south-western coasts

Moving away from the coastal region can be hard. The sea, the salty breeze and marine delicacies come back in your memory, calling to you amid the hustlebustle of city life. But seafolk, no worries… in the heart of the city, is a new entrant that celebrates the rich culinary traditions of India’s south-western coast.
Showcasing the hidden treasures of Saraswat-style cooking, Ouzo by Fire, offers unique coastal cuisine with a contemporary touch. The menu here celebrates the Portuguese culinary influence in Goa and the Catholic heritage of Mangaluru. Walking into a cosy corner of the sprawling restaurant, with its blend of Portuguese-Goan architecture, we were thrilled to explore their menu — from grilled meats to seafood dishes.
We started our meal with soft Goan Poi and La’Am Poi Pockets, paired with Goan Creamy Prawn Soup — a coriander and lime broth. With the breeze chilly outside, the warm poi with the hot soup was soothing, preparing our taste beds for a lavish dinner. We then tried the beetroot and curried peanut cutlets with garlic chutney. Each bite of the mushy cutlet was greeted with the occasional crunch of the peanuts. Following this, we were served a sweet and spicy Coffee Rubbed Grilled Chicken Breast. The dish looked impressive — one bite into the chicken and you would never guess there was coffee in it.
We were then served an Egg Chilli Roast. The tanginess of the gravy, the spice and the warmth reminded us of home. It was followed by a Mangalorean Fish Roast, which was a tad bit spicy but bursting with flavours, taking us to a beachside in Mangaluru.
Moving onto our main course we were served a variety of dishes. We indulged in Appams paired with Balchao, followed by Neer Dosa and it was finally time for the best part of our dinner — dessert! We tried the Bebinca and the thin layers melted in our mouth — clearly our favourite dish of the night. We also tried the soft centred Hot Brownie and Ice Cream and wrapped up our meal with an Alphonso Mango Sorbet with Crispy Chiroti, that we absolutely loved.
For flavours from the SouthWestern coast, this is a sure pick!
Meal for two: INR 2,200 onwards. At Indiranagar.
Written by: Sonia Sali
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress