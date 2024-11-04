This restaurant in Bengaluru does absolute justice to coastal flavours from India’s south-western coasts

Moving onto our main course we were served a variety of dishes. We indulged in Appams paired with Balchao, followed by Neer Dosa and it was finally time for the best part of our dinner — dessert! We tried the Bebinca and the thin layers melted in our mouth — clearly our favourite dish of the night. We also tried the soft centred Hot Brownie and Ice Cream and wrapped up our meal with an Alphonso Mango Sorbet with Crispy Chiroti, that we absolutely loved.

For flavours from the SouthWestern coast, this is a sure pick!

Meal for two: INR 2,200 onwards. At Indiranagar.

Written by: Sonia Sali

Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress