The latest offering at this restaurant in Bengaluru is perfect for a friendly get-together

Next up, we moved to the Crostini, where we savoured two flavours — Chicken and Pesto. Both were equally creamy and crunchy and it was a perfect balance between the two. If you are looking for more greenish and herby notes, close your eyes and order the pesto or else, the chicken is also quite delicious. For the main course, we began with the Ginger Miso Soba Noodle (Chicken). The soba (Japanese noodles) had a grainy texture and it was bathed in noodle soup. Served along with chicken pieces on the skewers, the noodles were flavourful and easy on the palate. We went a bit desi next, ordering some naans and Kolhapuri Chicken. The tangy flavours of the chicken curry were on point and everytime we took a scoop of the chicken curry along with the naan, it was a burst of flavours.