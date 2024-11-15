The latest offering at this restaurant in Bengaluru is perfect for a friendly get-together

The Park Bangalore, one of the city’s premium hotels, introduces Taproom, a space dedicated to the vibrant beer culture in the city and an all-new tequila forward cocktail bar. In terms of the beer, diners can choose from the Belgian-style Weissbier, Irish Dry Nitro Stout and lots more. You can pair the drinks with some mouth-watering delicacies from Aqua, their pool-side restaurant. Whether you are looking for a casual hangout spot or a venue for a special celebration, the poolside setting is perfect! On a Monday afternoon, when the rain gods had mercy on us, we decided to check out this latest offering!
Taking a spot beside the pool, we decided to order some samples of their beers. We absolutely loved the Witty Wit and Nitro Stout. The witty wit was light and refreshing while the nitro stout was heavy on flavours of coffee and chocolate. We paired the beers with the Classic Fish Finger, which was crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. It was served with the walnut feta youghurt dip, which definitely enhanced its flavour. This was followed by the Indian Delight Non-Veg, which included three delicacies — Tandoori Jhinga, Tandoori Chicken Tikka and Lamb Sheek Kebab. With an overload of smokiness, freshness and flavours, this became quite the favourite for us.
Next up, we moved to the Crostini, where we savoured two flavours — Chicken and Pesto. Both were equally creamy and crunchy and it was a perfect balance between the two. If you are looking for more greenish and herby notes, close your eyes and order the pesto or else, the chicken is also quite delicious. For the main course, we began with the Ginger Miso Soba Noodle (Chicken). The soba (Japanese noodles) had a grainy texture and it was bathed in noodle soup. Served along with chicken pieces on the skewers, the noodles were flavourful and easy on the palate. We went a bit desi next, ordering some naans and Kolhapuri Chicken. The tangy flavours of the chicken curry were on point and everytime we took a scoop of the chicken curry along with the naan, it was a burst of flavours.
We then shifted focus on the dessert, which upon recommendation, we chose to order the Signature Mud Cake. Now, if you love nitro stout, this is when you should order it. As we cut open the mud cake, the chocolate just oozed out of it and it was a delight to watch. Truth be told, however, what was even more delightful was the flavour which was packed with sinful sweetness.
Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. At MG Road.
