The Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival is back and this time with international participants and more immersive experiences

Returning to Bengaluru this weekend is Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival with all things chocolate. More importantly this upcoming edition brings with it everything that goes well with chocolate. The event not only aims to educate consumers about Indian cacao but is also renowned for celebrating the Indian craft chocolate community. This edition however boasts an exciting global perspective on the country’s chocolate scene. For the first time, international chocolate makers will join the festival, highlighting India’s growing influence in the world of craft chocolate. While the festival’s highlights remain learning about cacao farms, emerging chocolate makers, Indian-origin chocolate’s unique qualities, fostering dialogue around chocolate culture and championing sustainable farming practices — festival curators, Ketaki Churi and Patricia Cosma, let us in on what other offerings set the fourth edition apart from the previous ones.
How has the festival’s vision evolved since its inception?
Ketaki Churi: Since it first began, the festival has always aimed to build community. We continue to collaborate with the same brands, farmers and artisans as in the first edition while remaining focused on honouring the process and showcasing craft chocolate in India — except now, on a slightly larger scale. Our goal is to create a go-to destination for genuine chocolate experiences.
What prompted the decision to bring international chocolate makers into the mix this year and what do you hope this change will add to the festival’s impact?
Ketaki: The craft chocolate industry abroad is doing inspiring work, from working directly with farms to sourcing rare cacao and developing unique flavours. We want to connect India to the global scene and introduce other Asian chocolates to our community to share knowledge and experiences. Recently, some Indian brands have started working with foreign cacao sources as well, which shows people are excited to explore new cacao origins.
What are some new offerings that set this edition apart from the previous ones?
Ketaki: The brands are planning more immersive stall experiences this year, raising the chocolate festival to a new level. The workshops and seminars are always a highlight, giving chocolate lovers a unique chance to meet creators, taste their chocolates and listen to passionate talks from industry experts. From savoury rooftop bites to top coffee experiences with Araku and Subko Cacao, there’s something for everyone — including two free sessions for those curious about craft chocolate. We’re bringing one of the best weekend experiences Bengaluru has seen and hope the city falls in love with chocolate all over again this year.
Walk us through the new brands participating in this edition?
Patricia Cosma: For the first time in India, two Tree to Bar chocolate brands from the Philippines and Thailand; and the International Institute of Chocolate & Cacao Tasting (IICCT) are coming in. The rooftop will have all the gour met food brands where attendees can buy freshly prepared food from brands like Maki, the Cubbon Table, Trippy Goat, artisanal cheese of Nari & Kage, Kase, Japanese sweets and matcha lattes from Tokyo Sweets, zeroproof cocktails from Copper & Cloves and of course Ulo’s favourite ice creams. We have a new craft couverture chocolate brand from Baroda, BAR, who will be setting up a demo live stall where visitors will be able to see pastry chefs creating confectionary with their chocolate. A new fine cacao processing brand from Kerala, India Cocoa, is also participating. There’s also the well-known and internationally recognised machinery brand, Spectra. For the first time, a sustainable natural-dye clothing brand from Auroville has made three bags for this year’s festival colours that our guests can buy and get screen printed right away with the designs of their choice at our live screen printing station.
Could you share more about the highlights of Martin Christy’s guided international craft chocolate tasting?
Patricia: Martin from IICCT will be leading a tasting of truly worldbeating craft chocolate bars, both single-origin and flavoured bars, which will help to show how the new Indian craft chocolate scene matches up against the best in the world of fine chocolate. Martin will also host a more professional session on the genetics of Indian cacao (the cocoa tree) to understand how farmers could develop their crops in the future.
What would you recommend as must-see events or sessions?
Patricia: All the amazing chocolate pairings like the bestselling chocolate and cheese guided by Kathrina Salam and myself. There’s also wine, cheese and chocolate by Paul & Mike; an exciting workshop on chocolate and coffee by Subko; and the first chocolate and tea pairing ever hosted at the festival with Dona Aldeau, a 4th generation tea grower and sommelier — these are not to be missed. Not to mention the first cacao ceremony with a live music performance!
INR 300. November 16 & 17. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.