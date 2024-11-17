The Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival is back and this time with international participants and more immersive experiences

What are some new offerings that set this edition apart from the previous ones?

Ketaki: The brands are planning more immersive stall experiences this year, raising the chocolate festival to a new level. The workshops and seminars are always a highlight, giving chocolate lovers a unique chance to meet creators, taste their chocolates and listen to passionate talks from industry experts. From savoury rooftop bites to top coffee experiences with Araku and Subko Cacao, there’s something for everyone — including two free sessions for those curious about craft chocolate. We’re bringing one of the best weekend experiences Bengaluru has seen and hope the city falls in love with chocolate all over again this year.

Walk us through the new brands participating in this edition?

Patricia Cosma: For the first time in India, two Tree to Bar chocolate brands from the Philippines and Thailand; and the International Institute of Chocolate & Cacao Tasting (IICCT) are coming in. The rooftop will have all the gour met food brands where attendees can buy freshly prepared food from brands like Maki, the Cubbon Table, Trippy Goat, artisanal cheese of Nari & Kage, Kase, Japanese sweets and matcha lattes from Tokyo Sweets, zeroproof cocktails from Copper & Cloves and of course Ulo’s favourite ice creams. We have a new craft couverture chocolate brand from Baroda, BAR, who will be setting up a demo live stall where visitors will be able to see pastry chefs creating confectionary with their chocolate. A new fine cacao processing brand from Kerala, India Cocoa, is also participating. There’s also the well-known and internationally recognised machinery brand, Spectra. For the first time, a sustainable natural-dye clothing brand from Auroville has made three bags for this year’s festival colours that our guests can buy and get screen printed right away with the designs of their choice at our live screen printing station.