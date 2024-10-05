Savour lip-smacking delicacies at this Oktoberfest menu at Biergarten in Bengaluru

The talk of the town currently is all about beer and a lot of German delicacies as we reach the culmination of this season’s Oktoberfest. There were ample options for us in the city to celebrate Oktoberfest in a true Bavarian style and so, we decided to head to Biergarten as they hosted their 8th edition of hedonistic do. We decided to head to their outlet in Manyata Tech Park to check out what they had on offer! Their dedicated Oktoberfest menu had an equal spread of veg and non-veg delicacies along with some beer-infused cocktails.
We started off our lunch with the Pretzel Bites. These peri-peri flavoured fried mini pretzel bites were more subtle than we expected. They had a nice crunch and went really well with the Oopsie Radler (a mix of hefeweizen and refreshing lemon-flavoured soda). With light, citrusy notes, this cocktail was quite refreshing!
We then shifted our focus to the starters, where we ordered the Frikadellen Burger or the Smashed Burger. This was a milk bun layered with smashed pork patties, dill cucumber salad, dunckel cheese sauce, sauerkraut and lattice potatoes. Juicy and on point with flavour, this smash burger definitely was one of our favourites. We also had the German Currywurst, an iconic and popular German delicacy. These are chicken sausages, first boiled and then grilled and then doused in a sauce of tomatoes, Worcestershire and dusted with curry powder. We were able to cut through these sausages easily and even though they didn’t taste bland, a scoop with the tomato sauce completely changed the flavour of the dish.
It was now time for us to shift focus towards the main course. We decided to go with the Jager Schnitzel (Fried Chicken) and Berlin Doner Kabab. The former was thinly pounded and shallow fried until crispy golden brown. It was served with warm baby potato salad and topped off with German slaw and creamy wild mushroom sauce. This was the perfect combination of crunch and juicy. The sauce was on point and we would have really liked more of the sauce over the chicken. The doner kabab was more subtle with flavours due to the use of sauerkraut, lettuce, sour cream and cheese and by the time we finished it, we just had enough space for dessert.
We had two options for dessert and we went ahead with both — Apfelkuchen (Apple Cake) and Trio of Berliners (lemon cream, chocolate ganache and strawberry jam) — and both were absolutely delicious.
Price for two: INR 4,000 onwards. On till October 6, 12 pm onwards. Across outlets.
