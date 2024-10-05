This restaurant in Bengaluru is reviving the age-old tradition of native grain-based cuisine

Historically significant in Indian diets before colonialism, millets were staple foods that provided essential nutrients to communities across the subcontinent. Millets have many health benefits, being rich in protein, vitamins and gluten-free — it is known for maintaining low blood sugar levels. The decline of millet consumption over the years led to 2023 being dedicated to reviving millet-based food traditions, recognising it as International Millet Year by the United Nations. Arambham honours the Indian culinary heritage by employing expert cooks who prepare millets in innovative ways that enhance their natural flavours while promoting a healthier diet that aligns with contemporary wellness trends. We ended our millet expedition at Arambham by ringing their Happy To Eat Here bell hung near the entrance, as we left with satisfied smiles.

Meal for two: INR 400 onwards. At HSR Layout.

Written by: Pramiti Digra

