This restaurant in Bengaluru is reviving the age-old tradition of native grain-based cuisine

Every year during Navratri our mothers adopt a ragi and bajra based diet for nine days. As a child, being fascinated by the unusual dishes, we would take a bite here and there finding it oddly delicious, so much so we had once volunteered to join the fasting ritual with her, only so we could have these special dishes. This memory came back to us, as we looked over Arambham’s menu.
During our visit, we sampled an array of millet and ragi offerings. Having tasted our mother’s experimental recipes, we knew for sure that ragi with potatoes could never go wrong. We confidently ordered the Ragi Masala Dosa and it did not disappoint — soft on the inside, crispy on the outside, the perfect amount of masala potato filling, paired with sambar and coconut chutney — was both filling and flavourful. We then had the soft Millet Paddu, the aromatic Millet Khichdi, the flavourful Millet Paneer Paratha, the sweet Millet Kheer and their special Millet Payasam all surprisingly delectable, challenging the common misconception that millets lack taste.
Historically significant in Indian diets before colonialism, millets were staple foods that provided essential nutrients to communities across the subcontinent. Millets have many health benefits, being rich in protein, vitamins and gluten-free — it is known for maintaining low blood sugar levels. The decline of millet consumption over the years led to 2023 being dedicated to reviving millet-based food traditions, recognising it as International Millet Year by the United Nations. Arambham honours the Indian culinary heritage by employing expert cooks who prepare millets in innovative ways that enhance their natural flavours while promoting a healthier diet that aligns with contemporary wellness trends. We ended our millet expedition at Arambham by ringing their Happy To Eat Here bell hung near the entrance, as we left with satisfied smiles.
Meal for two: INR 400 onwards. At HSR Layout.
Written by: Pramiti Digra
