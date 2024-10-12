The second outlet of The Bier Library in Sarjapur is massive and worth the visit for an evening of food, drinks and party vibes

Following the success of the Koramangala outlet, The Bier Library recently opened its second branch in the bustling streets of Sarjapur. Ideal for a larger gathering, the place preserves the intimate, nature-centric atmosphere it is known for. A pond runs through the courtyard, adding to the overall experience. We recently decided to check out the new outlet on a Saturday evening, fully aware that finding a spot would be a task.
But we guess luck was on our side as we found a space right beside the pond. Being an open air space and sitting beside the pool, we couldn’t have asked for a more cooler spot (literally too!). We began our culinary journey with a couple of cocktails and starters. For the cocktails, we ordered Severus (greater than gin, wine reduction, jasmine cordial and soda) and Da Vinci (bourbon whisky, house tea infused aperitif and ginger ale). Both these concoctions were on point and gave our dinner the perfect start. As for the starters, we had the TBL Chakhna Platter and Corn Methi Tikki. The chakhna platter had items like chakli, papad, roasted peanuts and boiled chickpeas. The tikki had a smooth texture and the subtle flavour complemented the drinks.
Next up, we ordered the Ajwaini Fish Tikka and Thai Chilli Lotus Stem. The fish was fresh and loaded with flavour. Since the moment we cut into one of the pieces, we just couldn’t help but finish off the dish in one go. The lotus stem on the other hand was the perfect combination of spice and sweet. This crunchy delicacy was an absolute favourite for us and we really do not mind having it again the next time we are at this pub. Before we shifted our focus to the main course, we tried a couple of their other cocktails as well — Liquid Luck (mango epicarp infused bacardi white rum, fermented banana syrup, coconut soda and coconut jelly) and Mirkwood Margarita (tequila, yuzu purée and kaffir lime leaf). Both of these were more towards the sweeter side but we absolutely loved them.
For the main course, we decided to go with the Italian Mushroom Risotto. This was so delicious and flavourful — a perfect marriage between a crunchy base and smooth risotto on top. An average mushroom hater would love this one! Trust us, you definitely should try this! We kept our dessert quite simple, ordering the Tiramisu, which didn’t disappoint. While you are there, do not forget to try their beers, as well.
Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. At Doddakannelli.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so