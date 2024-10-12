The second outlet of The Bier Library in Sarjapur is massive and worth the visit for an evening of food, drinks and party vibes

Next up, we ordered the Ajwaini Fish Tikka and Thai Chilli Lotus Stem. The fish was fresh and loaded with flavour. Since the moment we cut into one of the pieces, we just couldn’t help but finish off the dish in one go. The lotus stem on the other hand was the perfect combination of spice and sweet. This crunchy delicacy was an absolute favourite for us and we really do not mind having it again the next time we are at this pub. Before we shifted our focus to the main course, we tried a couple of their other cocktails as well — Liquid Luck (mango epicarp infused bacardi white rum, fermented banana syrup, coconut soda and coconut jelly) and Mirkwood Margarita (tequila, yuzu purée and kaffir lime leaf). Both of these were more towards the sweeter side but we absolutely loved them.