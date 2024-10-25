This 100 percent non-vegetarian menu in Bengaluru is a treat for meat lovers!

Up next was the Classic Mutton Pepper Roast, which was seasoned with hand crushed pepper and homemade masala. Juicy, tender and full of spice, this was a treat in itself! What came next was probably our favourite — Burnt Garlic Tossed Spiced Chicken Kebab. A beautiful combination of a crunch, juiciness and flavour, this probably was the star of the show for us! We could have it all day long! The Prawn Bajji with Tamarind Chutney was also pretty wholesome. If you are in a mood for experimentation, you can also try the Curry Leaf Podi Tossed Pork Belly Pops and Mutton Spare Parts Masala.

Price for two: INR 1,000 onwards. At Hebbal.

