This 100 percent non-vegetarian menu in Bengaluru is a treat for meat lovers!

Bengaluru has a rich non-vegetarian culinary heritage which sadly not many people get to try nowadays. But chef Kalyan Gopalakrishna, a maestro of old Bangalore naati cuisine is here to make sure that diners get to experience non-vegetarian delicacies at its best! He recently teamed up with Hebbal Social to introduce the ‘Karnivore’ menu — a tribute to Bengaluru’s non-veg heritage.
We were very glad when we saw the menu because a precise and limited menu is always easier to deal with. Featuring eight dishes and four drinks, we were looking forward to savouring all of them. Our culinary journey, which had bold and hearty dishes, began with the Bengaluru Blissful Kaal Soup. This watery slowly simmered aromatic mutton broth, with a mutton leg was warm and more than flavourful. We took the bowl in our hands and drank the soup in an old fashioned way and it was worth it! The Mini Podi Idlis, which came along with the soup were heavy on ghee but we loved its richness.
Next, we moved on to the Kothmiri and Green Chilli Chicken Masala. This slightly spicy but burst-of-flavour dish was pan-seared chicken infused with fresh coriander and green chilli. We then shifted focus to the drinks section, where we ordered the Popsicle. These ice pops took us straight to our childhood but the only difference was that these were infused with vodka. That’s when we realised we had grown up.
Up next was the Classic Mutton Pepper Roast, which was seasoned with hand crushed pepper and homemade masala. Juicy, tender and full of spice, this was a treat in itself! What came next was probably our favourite — Burnt Garlic Tossed Spiced Chicken Kebab. A beautiful combination of a crunch, juiciness and flavour, this probably was the star of the show for us! We could have it all day long! The Prawn Bajji with Tamarind Chutney was also pretty wholesome. If you are in a mood for experimentation, you can also try the Curry Leaf Podi Tossed Pork Belly Pops and Mutton Spare Parts Masala.
Price for two: INR 1,000 onwards. At Hebbal.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so