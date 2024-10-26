Experience the vibrant colours of pre-partition Punjabi cuisine in Bengaluru

At Paranda, a restaurant renowned for its authentic pre-partition Punjabi cuisine, we experienced a culinary journey deeply rooted in tradition and innovation. The restaurant has recently revamped its menu, with the current chef team travelling to Amritsar to master local specialities. This commitment to authenticity is evident in dishes that pay homage to the rich heritage of Punjabi cooking. One standout feature of our meal was the Pede Wali Lassi, a unique drink that sets itself apart through its preparation. Unlike typical lassi, this version incorporates a peda, which is churned into the lassi, infusing it with a delightful sweetness and creamy texture. Served in a traditional brass glass, the lassi was recommended to be savoured throughout the meal, enhancing each course with its rich flavour.
Our dining experience began with an exquisite Sweet Potato Basket, elegantly presented on a stone. This was followed by an array of starters that showcased the restaurant’s culinary prowess. The Spinach Batter Matri and Coriander Namak Para were served alongside vibrant green coriander chutney, zesty ginger chutney and sweet papaya murabba. Each bite was complemented by the lassi, creating a harmonious balance of flavours. The highlight of the starters was undoubtedly the Onion-Stuffed Paneer, featuring juicy filling encased in the soft paneer, paired perfectly with Nadroo Kabab and stuffed mushroom — a spicy and tangy delight that tantalised the taste buds.
Transitioning to the main course, we indulged in Daal Paranda, a signature dish that reinterprets traditional dal makhani. Cooked over a coal stove, it boasted a smoky flavour that beautifully balanced the sweet creaminess of fresh makhani. Accompanied by Saat Anaj Ki Roti and Stuffed Naan, each bite was a revelation.
We also enjoyed Nardoo Gravy and Spinach Kofta, both adding new textures and flavours to our palate. To conclude our meal, we were treated to a theatrical presentation of Kasoor Da Kulfa, a renowned cold dessert that melted on our tongs leaving a fresh sweetness behind. The chef personally delivers this sweet delight on a cart, adding an element of charm to the dining experience. At Paranda, every dish reflects the essence of Punjabi cuisine, making it impossible not to fall in love with this vibrant culinary tradition. The combination of authentic flavours and innovative techniques truly sets this restaurant apart as a must-visit destination for food fanatics.
Meal for two: INR 4,000 onwards. At Taj Yashwantpur, Bengaluru.
Written by: Pramiti Digra
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress