Experience the vibrant colours of pre-partition Punjabi cuisine in Bengaluru

We also enjoyed Nardoo Gravy and Spinach Kofta, both adding new textures and flavours to our palate. To conclude our meal, we were treated to a theatrical presentation of Kasoor Da Kulfa, a renowned cold dessert that melted on our tongs leaving a fresh sweetness behind. The chef personally delivers this sweet delight on a cart, adding an element of charm to the dining experience. At Paranda, every dish reflects the essence of Punjabi cuisine, making it impossible not to fall in love with this vibrant culinary tradition. The combination of authentic flavours and innovative techniques truly sets this restaurant apart as a must-visit destination for food fanatics.

Meal for two: INR 4,000 onwards. At Taj Yashwantpur, Bengaluru.

Written by: Pramiti Digra

