Inspired by the vibrant festivals of China, this new bar in central Bengaluru serves banger cocktails and finger foods

The siren has sounded! An alert to head to Bengaluru’s newest cocktail bar on Lavelle Road, which previously housed Cantan. The Olive Group of Restaurants bring this exciting new concept, Siren, inspired by the vibrant festivals of China. Upon taking the lift to the second floor from the entrance, you’re greeted by a buffer space with a larger-than-life wall mirror on the left and rich velvety red curtains on the right.

As these curtains part, they reveal the city’s latest hot spot, which launched earlier last week and we were lucky enough to preview it. The interior is a harmonious blend of bold brocades and vivid prints, including artworks and patterns, lots of reds and complementary beiges, all enhanced by an abundance of green potted plants. The centrepiece — a dramatic antique oriental canoe suspended from the ceiling and old-style Chinese paper lanterns add a soft touch to the entry foyer.