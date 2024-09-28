Inspired by the vibrant festivals of China, this new bar in central Bengaluru serves banger cocktails and finger foods
The siren has sounded! An alert to head to Bengaluru’s newest cocktail bar on Lavelle Road, which previously housed Cantan. The Olive Group of Restaurants bring this exciting new concept, Siren, inspired by the vibrant festivals of China. Upon taking the lift to the second floor from the entrance, you’re greeted by a buffer space with a larger-than-life wall mirror on the left and rich velvety red curtains on the right.
As these curtains part, they reveal the city’s latest hot spot, which launched earlier last week and we were lucky enough to preview it. The interior is a harmonious blend of bold brocades and vivid prints, including artworks and patterns, lots of reds and complementary beiges, all enhanced by an abundance of green potted plants. The centrepiece — a dramatic antique oriental canoe suspended from the ceiling and old-style Chinese paper lanterns add a soft touch to the entry foyer.
This is no typical Asian restaurant but a stylish lounge bar where you can enjoy drinks and quick bites while catching up with friends. And that’s precisely what we did at the launch party of this culinary destination and what fun it was! Without spilling too much tea, here’s a low-down on the must-try dishes and their perfect drink pairings at Siren.
Start with the Double Seven cocktail — a blend of scotch whisky, vermouth, watermelon juice, strawberry syrup, chocolate powder and malic acid — perfectly paired with the Cream cheese & truffle oil dim sum with crunchy water chestnuts — a combination of flavours that is a classic and works brilliantly together. If you’re in the mood for something cheesy, the Grilled Tenderloin with chilli oil is a must-try.
While the Double Seven was fantastic, Remember Jie really stood out. This star concoction, made with chrysanthemum gin, red wine, elderflower syrup, lemon juice and egg white, is smooth and perfectly suited for all palates. To balance the sweetness of the drink, we added a punch of spice with Grilled Tofu topped with smoked pepper sauce, alongside delectably tender Prawn Har Gow (prawn and bamboo shoot dumplings).
Ending the night with a bang, we opted for one final drink — the aptly named Bang Bang. A fiery blend of tequila, bang bang sauce, punch, tabasco and sugar syrup, it was the perfect way to round off our evening. To sober up a little, we increased the spice levels with Crispy Chicken with blistered red chillies — chicken tossed with Chinese spices and dry red chilli — which brought our night to a fitting end. Siren promises a delightful combination of innovative cocktails and bold flavours in a stylish setting, making it a great spot for a weekend night out.
Meal for the two: INR 2,500 onwards. At Lavelle Road.