This brand-new Malaysian eatery and coffee shop in Indiranagar offering only breakfast and lunch menus, is now the talk of the town

A couple of weeks ago, when a friend returned from Singapore with a jar of kaya jam — a mix of pandan-coconut and salted butter — and made us the famous Kaya Toast, we devoured the entire jar in one sitting, leaving us craving more of that Malaysian breakfast classic. On remembering that Kopitiam Lah, a recently opened viral Malaysian eatery and coffee shop in Indiranagar, serves this very dish — and so much more, as we found out during CRED’s food trail — we knew it was time to revisit.

True to the rich tradition of Malaysian coffee shops known as kopitiams, Kopitiam Lah offers a delightful cross-cultural culinary experience. The name itself is an interesting blend of languages — ‘kopi’ means coffee in Malay, ‘tiam’ is the Hokkien word for shop. On our first visit here, we enjoyed their Curry Laksa, Nasi Lemak, Char Siu Pork and Ayam Goreng Berempah (Fried Chicken). This time, we set out to explore their vegetarian offerings eager to sample both their breakfast and lunch specialties.