This ongoing food pop-up in Bengaluru showcases delicacies of Punjab before Partition

Ishaara, the restaurant in Bengaluru that is celebrated for its ingredient-focused culinary philosophy, is hosting Undivided Punjab, an exclusive food collaboration with chef Sherry Mehta. The pop-up honours the rich heritage of Punjab, showcasing forgotten recipes, traditional cooking techniques and the diverse flavours from both sides of the border that once defined the region. It is a tribute to the undivided region’s culinary legacy and is more than just a menu. It is a nostalgic glimpse into the cultural and emotional ties that continue to bind the two Punjabs despite geopolitical separation. We recently paid a visit to Ishaara to try out what was on offer in this pop-up by chef Sherry.
To begin with, we ordered one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic drink. For the non-alcoholic drink, we ordered Bante Wali Botal, a classic lemon soda, that transported us directly to the streets of Punjab. For the cocktail, we tried the Jim Beam Shikanji, which was a combination of jim beam black and jim beam white along with spiced honey syrup and bitter lemon. But for us, nothing beats the classic Bante Wali Botal.
For starters, we tried the Chapli Kebabs, Jamun Tikka and Amritsari Fish. The kebabs and tikkas were rich in flavour and it didn’t take us long to clean the plate. The fish on the other hand was more subtle and delicate. It tasted heavenly with the tangy tamarind chutney that it was served with.
We had more than ample options for the main course. We wanted to try the Qorma Pulav (long-grain basmati rice slow-cooked with mutton) but our luck had run out as the dish was over by the time we ordered. This itself was a testament of how much diners loved this delicacy. So, we decided to go with the veg option — Kale Moti Aur Asharfi Ki Biryani (black gram dum biryani with cottage cheese and mawa kofta). We paired it with Ludhiana Ka Safed Murgh Makhani and Rajma Paneer. Even though we usually tend to prefer the non-vegetarian dish, the rajma paneer was an absolute hit. It went perfectly well with the biryani and we were left with the rice as we finished off the rajma paneer.
We ended our meal with Doodh Dulari, slow-cooked vermicelli with chenna, fruits and jelly, which was rich in flavour and more towards the sweeter side, but who are we to complain? We just loved every bit of it.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. September 20 and 21. At Ishaara, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so