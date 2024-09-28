This ongoing food pop-up in Bengaluru showcases delicacies of Punjab before Partition

To begin with, we ordered one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic drink. For the non-alcoholic drink, we ordered Bante Wali Botal, a classic lemon soda, that transported us directly to the streets of Punjab. For the cocktail, we tried the Jim Beam Shikanji, which was a combination of jim beam black and jim beam white along with spiced honey syrup and bitter lemon. But for us, nothing beats the classic Bante Wali Botal.

For starters, we tried the Chapli Kebabs, Jamun Tikka and Amritsari Fish. The kebabs and tikkas were rich in flavour and it didn’t take us long to clean the plate. The fish on the other hand was more subtle and delicate. It tasted heavenly with the tangy tamarind chutney that it was served with.