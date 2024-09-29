Crafting Flavours: The Biere Club in Bengaluru has a new menu and here’s what you can expect

Bengaluru’s first microbrewery, The Biere Club, opened in 2009 and has become a cornerstone of the city’s vibrant craft beer scene. Entering its distinctive deep red entrance, visitors are welcomed by vintage New Orleans-inspired interiors that blend classic and modern aesthetics. After 13 years of being in business, The Biere Club unveiled a new menu showcasing a new variety of craft beers brewed on-site, including Wheat Beer, Lager, Stout and seasonal specialities. The menu is curated to pair with international cuisines with a desi twist, featuring dishes served in colour-coded ceramics: vegetarian in green, chicken in yellow, meat in red and seafood in blue.
As we sat and basked in the smoky aroma of a brownie sizzler from another table, we were presented with a tester tray of their new craft beers: Blonde Ale, English Lager, Hefeweizen, Creamy Coffee, Marzen and Oakwood ale each one punchier than the previous one. This was followed by a platter of vegetarian bites — Crunchy Falafel With Creamy Hummus, Tangy Avocado Tostadas, Baby Idlis with Japanese Seasoning, Cheesy Milagai Bhaji and melt-in-mouth mushroom Biryani Arancini. Each dish offered contrasting flavours and textures creating a wholesome palette when paired with their Marzen beer — a German lager with malty notes.
Next came crispy Gongura Chicken Wontons and juicy Lamb Tacos accompanied by an assortment of dips. The evening concluded with a delectable Brownie Sizzler. It’s presentation was a spectacle as the liquid chocolate was poured on top of the brownie placed on a hot sizzler plate, topped with almond ice cream and pine nuts creating a smoky aroma — all these elements melted together in one heavenly mix in our mouth — bringing forth a collective sound of satisfied taste buds, the universal, “mmh…” After nearly two hours of sampling their new menu, it was clear that with its lively atmosphere and commitment to quality, The Biere Club remains a must-visit destination in Bengaluru’s culinary landscape.
Meal for two: INR 2,600 onwards. At Lavelle Road.
Written by: Pramiti Digra
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress