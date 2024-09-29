Crafting Flavours: The Biere Club in Bengaluru has a new menu and here’s what you can expect

Next came crispy Gongura Chicken Wontons and juicy Lamb Tacos accompanied by an assortment of dips. The evening concluded with a delectable Brownie Sizzler. It’s presentation was a spectacle as the liquid chocolate was poured on top of the brownie placed on a hot sizzler plate, topped with almond ice cream and pine nuts creating a smoky aroma — all these elements melted together in one heavenly mix in our mouth — bringing forth a collective sound of satisfied taste buds, the universal, “mmh…” After nearly two hours of sampling their new menu, it was clear that with its lively atmosphere and commitment to quality, The Biere Club remains a must-visit destination in Bengaluru’s culinary landscape.

Meal for two: INR 2,600 onwards. At Lavelle Road.

Written by: Pramiti Digra

Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress