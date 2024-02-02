PizzaExpress brings its iconic quadrate-shaped calabrese crust to a new outlet in Bengaluru 

On days when you run out of dining options, the humble pizza comes to the rescue. In Bengaluru, there are quite a few places where you can find this scrumptious sliced delicacy and the latest one to join the list is PizzaExpress’ newest outlet in Indiranagar.

Truth be told, even though this pizza joint is located within a walkable radius of its competing brands, it does manage to stand out with its well-lit ambience and an extensive menu that comes as close to Italy as it possibly can.

We visited the joint on a Friday night and found quite a lot of tables taken by those kickstarting their weekend binge. Our evening began with a plate full of Doppio Dough Balls served with garlic butter, pesto and pesto rosso dips. We normally don’t say this but, we practically inhaled this 16-piece serving in seconds and we knew that the rest of the night would be nothing but pure Italian indulgence.

An assortment of pizzas

We then sampled one of their most sought-after pizzas, the Veg Calabrese topped with char-grilled vegetables, bell peppers, red chillies, black olives and jalapenos finished with pesto and emilgrana cheese. Originating in the Calabria region of southern Italy, this pizza is characterised by its thin and square-shaped crust. The rectangular slices do take you by surprise, but seconds later, you find yourself reaching for more. We seasoned this dish with oregano and drizzled it with a generous dose of garlic oil, which only enhanced its overall taste.

A section of the outlet

After the initial two dishes, our Italian expedition did hit a wall with the Tandoori Chicken Bruschetta. This delicacy was less smoky and slightly on the sweeter side than you would expect. However, this was a bit of faux pas on us as we skipped reading that it’s a dough-style bruschetta baked with mozzarella cheese, tandoori chicken and caramelised onions, which gave it a sweet taste profile.

Regardless, the dessert saved the day. We sampled the Chocolate Fudge Cake which was served with fresh cream. The simple act of just pouring the cream over the freshly baked cake elevated our dine-in experience and we certainly saw ourselves coming back to the spot.

Meal for two: 1,000 onwards. At Indiranagar.

