This new restaurant in Koramangala is the perfect spot for a hearty meal amidst a cosy ambience

Koramangala has always been known for its youthful crowd, bars, clubs and a lot of party spots. You will only come across a handful of places that provide you with a homely feeling. Yes, there are days when you ditch all the hot spots and want to have a nice meal with absolutely no party crowd around. If that’s what

you are craving, add Mahe Global Kitchen to your list. The restaurant was once a house and even though some changes had been brought to the space, we felt more at home than at any restaurant as we quickly checked out the entire establishment. From garden views to breezy balconies, you have ample seating options to choose from based on your preference and mood. We decided a seat indoors would be perfect —

considering the calm breeze at night. Now, most of you (like us) might think that the restaurant specialises in the cuisine from the Mahe region in Kerala, but they don’t. From Indian chaats to sushi, they have a global menu.

Veg Tempura

And while we sat there and glanced through the menu, a couple of mocktails were served to us — Raw Mango Cooler and Cucumber Sour. The former was made using raw mango, crushed green chilli and lime juice while the latter had cucumber, fresh mint leaves and lime juice. A refreshing feeling took over us as we enjoyed every sip of the drink. We did mention that they serve chaats, so it was only fair to start our dinner with them. We tried their Pani Puri, Samosa Chaat and Aloo Tikki Chaat and were immediately transported to the streets of Delhi. Rich in flavour, a North Indian would absolutely love them.

Spring Roll

If the chaats transported us to the streets of Delhi, we were looking forward to being in Mumbai as we were served the Bombay Grill Sandwich. Fair to say, we weren’t disappointed. The sandwich had all the ingredients that you would find in a Bombay sandwich, including a thick green chutney, sliced boiled potatoes, onion, cucumber, tomato and processed cheese.

Pani Puri

With very little space left in our tummies, we sampled their Veg Steak with Herbed Rice. The steak was a mixed vegetable cutlet that was pan-fried. Even though it didn’t come close to a non-veg steak, we enjoyed the whole experience of having a veg version of the steak. We also tried the Paneer Butter Masala with Tandoori Roti. Tangy and rich in flavours, it was exactly how we wanted it to be. We closed our dinner with a Tiramisu and Gulab Jamun and these two familiar sweet indulgences were like the cherry on top of a cake.

Aloo Parantha

Meal for two: INR 1,400 onwards. At Koramangala.

