These seven restaurants in Bengaluru are redefining plant-based dining for Veganuary

As Bengaluru embraces the spirit of Veganuary, we uncover culinary delights for plant-based enthusiasts. Seven remarkable restaurants in the city have elevated the vegan dining experience, curating special menus that redefine deliciousness without compromising ethics.

From innovative twists on traditional recipes to bold flavour combinations, these eateries showcase the vibrant and delectable world of vegan cuisine. We unveil the seven best restaurants in Bengaluru that aren’t just catering to vegans, but also crafting a symphony of flavours and celebrating the idea of veganism.

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks has introduced a limited-edition menu and joined the global movement Veganuary to start the year on a healthy note. The Veganuary menu provides a carefully considered assortment of intriguing and high-protein plant-based options. The menu highlights include Mutt’N Samosas, Chick’N Seekh Kebabs, a vegan Chick’N Burger and guilt-free treats for those with a sweet appetite, such as scoops of vegan chocolate ice cream. ₹499 onwards. On till January 31. At Challaghatta. +917353759820.

Justbe by Nidhi Nahata

An enriching experience at Justbe by Nidhi Nahata is curated especially for vegans where the artistry of flavours and culinary ingenuity takes centre stage. The curation includes the exclusive Shanghai Spiced Sizzler, a masterful composition featuring an exquisite blend of noodles, fried rice, bell peppers, sweet corn, green peas, garlic and an assortment of grilled vegetables, including tofu, baby corn, green beans and carrots. This special curation can also be paired with their special range of beverages and wines. ₹480 onwards. On till January 31. At Sadashivanagar. +919513804561.

Brik Oven

Bengaluru’s favourite spot for handmade Neapolitan pizzas unveils an exciting new vegan menu. Their Veganuary menu is sure to tantalise the taste buds of vegans and non-vegans. Diners can savour traditional favourites like the Margherita and Hawaiian, reinvented with vegan mozzarella. The Anna pizza, which has vegan mozzarella, red onions, red peppers, garlic, jalapenos and vegan feta, is perfect for individuals who want stronger flavours. Their menu also includes flavorful salads, vegan cheesecakes for dessert and lots more. ₹350 onwards. On till January 31. At Indiranagar. +919880955129.

Yauatcha

Yauatcha is celebrating Veganuary with a thoughtfully curated menu that caters to plant-based enthusiasts. Embracing a diverse range of flavours, the menu showcases culinary creativity while staying true to the essence of Yauatcha’s contemporary Chinese cuisine. Highlighted dishes include the exquisite Vegan Crystal Dumplings, Szechuan Mabo Tofu, Raspberry Sorbet, Spicy Vegetable Fried Rice and lots more. ₹900 onwards. On till January 31. At MG Road. +919222222800.

Conrad Bengaluru

Conrad Bengaluru, in association with Plantaway, invites their guests to an amazing dining experience with their highly anticipated vegan festival, Veganuary. With a mission to encourage plant-based dishes but with a touch of elevation and culture, the vegan festival is crafted with precision and creativity. The one-of-a-kind menu includes exotic dishes at Mikusu, like their Young Papaya Salad with Cherry Tomatoes, Long Beans and Lemon Chili Garlic Dressing, Chongqing Mushroom with Cashew Nut and Sichuan Oil and more. ₹1,200+ On till January 31. At Kensington Road. +918884428234.

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Bangalore

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Bangalore is collaborating with Plantaway to host the Plantaway Fest. The fest aims to encourage healthier eating and sustainability. It’s like a simple guide, especially for those wanting an easy switch to being vegan. The festival offers special menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner, making Hilton the go-to place for those who want nutritious and eco-friendly meals. The specially curated menu for the fest includes Mutt’n Seekh Kebab Roll, Meat-Free Chick’n Burger, On The Dessert Menu, Vegan Therapy Ice Cream, Dairy-Free Saffron Phirni, Apple Pie Chia Seed Bowls and lots more. Under the shakes and smoothies category, there’s a Dairy-Free Banana Maple Smoothie, Dairy-Free Mango Berry Smoothie and lots more. ₹375 onwards. On till January 31. At ORR Sarjapur Road Junction. +918861306613.

Green coffee?

Maverick & Farmer Coffee, a distinctive coffee brand known for its artisanal farm-to-cup approach, is thrilled to introduce a captivating selection of vegan coffee concoctions designed to delight the palate. In celebration of the season, the brand is unveiling an enticing array of innovative brews crafted in the characteristic maverick fashion, appealing to both vegans and non-vegans. Coffee enthusiasts can explore the specially curated menu of exceptional beverages, promising a gratifying experience for all. The menu includes Toasted Almond Oat Milk Latte, Coffee Kombucha and Spresso Citron. ₹200 onwards. On till January 31. At Koramangala. +919916633556.

