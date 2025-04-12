Enjoy a freshly baked experience at this new bakehouse and coffee shop in Bengaluru

Last Sunday evening, while taking a stroll on Cunningham Road, suddenly our eyes widened, bodies slackened — like in those old-school Saturday morning cartoons where the characters defy gravity, drifting midair with eyes half-closed in bliss — travelling towards the sweet scent of food, tugging us forward like a leash. Tracing the aroma, we entered a new bakehouse into a newly opened bakehouse — one that had quietly set up shop in the neighborhood — where trays of fresh buns, croissants and puffs were being pulled straight from the oven.

In our dazed, scent-struck state, we somehow placed an absurdly large order — half aware that whatever we couldn’t finish would make the journey home with us, ready to fuel our next craving. We snagged the only available table there — conveniently (and delightfully) right next to the ovens we couldn’t tear our eyes off. It was only then that we finally took in the space: bathed in soft hues of purple, chrome yellow and cream, adorned with infographics about where and how they source their coffee, brand merchandise like t-shirts, mugs and candles and unusually open kitchen zones where everything was in plain sight. Did we mention how spotless it all was?