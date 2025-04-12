Enjoy a freshly baked experience at this new bakehouse and coffee shop in Bengaluru

Last Sunday evening, while taking a stroll on Cunningham Road, suddenly our eyes widened, bodies slackened — like in those old-school Saturday morning cartoons where the characters defy gravity, drifting midair with eyes half-closed in bliss — travelling towards the sweet scent of food, tugging us forward like a leash. Tracing the aroma, we entered a new bakehouse into a newly opened bakehouse — one that had quietly set up shop in the neighborhood — where trays of fresh buns, croissants and puffs were being pulled straight from the oven.
In our dazed, scent-struck state, we somehow placed an absurdly large order — half aware that whatever we couldn’t finish would make the journey home with us, ready to fuel our next craving. We snagged the only available table there — conveniently (and delightfully) right next to the ovens we couldn’t tear our eyes off. It was only then that we finally took in the space: bathed in soft hues of purple, chrome yellow and cream, adorned with infographics about where and how they source their coffee, brand merchandise like t-shirts, mugs and candles and unusually open kitchen zones where everything was in plain sight. Did we mention how spotless it all was?
What makes Daily Bakehouse stand out?
That’s when it hit us — Daily isn’t just a bakehouse. It’s also a place that serves specialty coffee. Intrigued, we walked up to a staff member behind the tempting shelves decked with goodies and asked for more info. They were more than happy to walk us through it. Daily Bakehouse aims to be that ‘third place’ — the one people head to between home and work every day (hence the name) — for some freshly brewed cup of joe, wholesome baked goods and a space that’s as relaxing as it is inspiring. Aspiring bakers and chefs are welcome to observe the magic being worked behind the counters; there’s no restriction on guest movement through these zones, as long as you’ve got a hairnet on.
As if that wasn’t impressive enough, we soon learned that Daily is a spin-off of the much-loved Kerala brand, Just Loaf, which opened in Koramangala last year. Even cooler? A variety of breads baked right here make their way to the parent cafe, starring in several of the dishes served there.
What to order at Daily Bakehouse?
When it comes to the menu, let’s just say — they really know how to make you pause, contemplate and suffer (just a little) before making a choice, because everything looks worth trying. We’ve already raved about the bakes, but the coffee game here is just as strong. Think DIY specialty coffee where you choose your beverage, the bean and even the tasting notes. From manual pour-overs and signature blends to intriguing summer specials like the Real Coconut Coffee and Body Cooler, they have it all, even the classics. Not a coffee person? How about strawberry matcha lattes or a luxuriously rich hot chocolate, complete with their own house-made vegetarian marshmallow? We haven’t stopped thinking about it ever since we finished our first cup.
The first items from our order to arrive at the table were the Pain Au Suisse — beautifully layered, detailed with Callebaut chocolate sticks and oozing with rich, melty chocolate inside — and the Malabari Egg Puff, a savoury stunner made with traditional puff pastry filled with a spiced egg masala that packed just the right punch. We paired these with a hot Pistachio Latte brewed with double espresso infused with a house-made pistachio spread, steamed milk and served with a spoonful of dried pistachios on the side.
Soon after, we couldn’t resist requesting a taste of their iconic Bun Maska—but with one special ask: could they serve us the bun we’d just spotted coming fresh out of the oven? (They happily obliged.) Warm, pillowy and perfectly buttered. Just as impressive were the Korean Garlic Bun and the flaky, well-spiced Paneer Puff.
And if you’re the kind who likes to end (or start) on a sweet note, don’t skip the Beignets or the Danish — they’re just as delicious. We gave their best-seller, Cranberry Bellini (a combination of espresso and cranberry juice), a try this time, and this unexpectedly refreshing drink was strangely addictive.
Having consumed way too much in far too little time, as foreshadowed by our instant regret and the sudden return of rational thought at the time of order, we asked to get the rest packed to go. But with our office falling at an easy walking distance, we knew we’d be back and next time, we’re coming with emptier stomachs and zero regrets.
Meal for two: ₹800 onwards. At Cunningham Road.