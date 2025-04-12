Lost recipes of Bengal’s nobles featured at this Bengaluru restaurant’s Nobo Borsho celebration

The main course is where this preview really took off. Showcasing lost recipes from the kitchens of nobles and aristocrats of Bangal (East Bengal in undivided Bengal) became a common feature of this section . Chingri Maacher Hurra, a duet prawn dish prepared in the style aof the regions along the Kirtankhola River, was one such offering. Others that stood out for us were Bawam Murgh and a Rosogollar Korma — a must-try in our opinion and much more.