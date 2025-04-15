A unique night of sips and flavours as Bengaluru’s finest joins hands with a Delhi favourite
Bengaluru’s food and cocktail lovers, mark your calendars. On Wednesday, April 16, PCO Delhi is taking over ParTTwo Bengaluru for a one-night-only culinary experience that promises bold flavours, immersive storytelling and creative food pairings.
PCO Delhi is bringing its latest concept, ‘The Forbidden,’ to the city. It will offer a curated selection of cocktails and a specially designed food menu to match.
At the heart of this collaboration is PCO’s new cocktail menu, ‘The Forbidden’, inspired by culturally significant ingredients that have been considered controversial or taboo. Guests can expect creative storytelling-led cocktails crafted just for this event, including:
Not for Check-In: A tropical teaser made with Pistola Joven, kaffir lime distillate and coconut syrup because who hasn’t tried sneaking a coconut into their carry-on?
Eve’s choice: Apple juice, Jalapeño and Pistola Reposado come together in this spicy-sweet ode to temptation.
Pass the Dutchie: A heady mix of white wine, jasmine distillate and orange marmalade that winks at prohibition-era indulgence
But the cocktails are only half the story. Enter: the plates
PCO may be bringing the drinks but Chef Karan of ParTTwo is bringing the ‘smashables’. Think small plates that punch above their weight. They’re fun, flavourful and made to match the boldness of the drinks.
Sour Fruit Salad: It’s bright, it’s tangy, it’s an ode to Bengaluru summer! With sour seasonal fruits, chilli heat and sticky palm sugar, this salad is anything but ordinary
Crab Dip & Mini Brioche Buns: Butter-soft, golden brioche meets delicate blue swimmer crab for the ultimate decadent pairing
Stracciatella & Mango: Creamy, dreamy and just the right touch of tropical sweetness to soften those spicy sips.
This is not your average night out, it’s an immersive, reservation-only experience. Guests will receive a scroll-style menu, enjoy cocktail storytelling from the PCO team and explore a curated menu just for this collaboration.
To attend, reservation are mandatory and as if this night wasn’t mysterious enough, you’ll need a special passcode! No, a mysterious box will not be dropped in front of your door. This passcode is only available by calling the ParTTwo reservations line!
April 16. At ParTTwo, Vittal Mallya Road. +919880011072