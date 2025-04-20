This popular Korean-inspired Delhi-based tea house opens its first outlet in Bengaluru

It all began with three friends and a cup of tea in the misty hills of Mussoorie. Yu Sung, Armaan Bindra and Joseph Touthang weren’t just sipping — they were ideating on how to bridge the gap in the Indian tea market with refreshing flavours. This shared love for the beverage eventually led to Got Tea, a name that has since grown from a niche bubble tea café into a brand championing experimental flavours, yummy sandwiches and even decadent desserts.

Now, after conquering Delhi, the chain has brewed up something even more special — its very first store outside the capital, tucked into a quiet street in Bengaluru’s HRBR Layout.