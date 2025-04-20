Bengaluru

This popular Korean-inspired Delhi-based tea house opens its first outlet in Bengaluru

The menu is stacked with matchas, iced teas, infused classics, bubble teas and even coffee. Pair with Korean desserts and sandwiches
Got Tea Bengaluru
It all began with three friends and a cup of tea in the misty hills of Mussoorie. Yu Sung, Armaan Bindra and Joseph Touthang weren’t just sipping — they were ideating on how to bridge the gap in the Indian tea market with refreshing flavours. This shared love for the beverage eventually led to Got Tea, a name that has since grown from a niche bubble tea café into a brand championing experimental flavours, yummy sandwiches and even decadent desserts.

Now, after conquering Delhi, the chain has brewed up something even more special — its very first store outside the capital, tucked into a quiet street in Bengaluru’s HRBR Layout.

Matcha Lemonade
What to expect at Got Tea?

While it does look all cute and pinteresty (honestly, which places don’t these days), this tea parlour’s also got ‘Seoul.’ Housed in an old Bengaluru bungalow now remodelled into a café, the space subtly flexes clean lines, muted tones and quiet charm. Minimal Korean interiors meet heritage flair, with traditional Gat hats peppered across the space.

So what can we drink? Tough question, with a menu stacked with matchas, iced teas, infused classics, bubble teas and even coffee.

Vanilla Bean Latte
Matcha Tea and Salt Bread Sandwiches are a must-try!

Being matcha heads, we went straight for bubble tea, but in two fun variants: Matcha Lemonade and Vanilla Bean Matcha. The former, a water-based refresher over coconut jelly, is just right for this heat, while the latter, a creamy milk-based blend of fresh matcha, vanilla bean syrup and popping tapioca pearls, is pure comfort.

To munch, we picked their best seller: the Sun-dried Tomato Salt Bread Sandwich. The flavours were so on point, it went from basic snack to slow-savour status. We paired it with a creamy slice of Basque Cheesecake, which, yes, might sound like a random combo, but somehow, it totally worked.

Sundried Tomato Sandwich
Do try their milk teas and tissue breads

Just when we thought we could wrap up, the rain gods decided otherwise — light showers rolled in and with them, that unmistakable desi instinct for hot chai kicked in. Not the traditional kadak one, but experimental blends that won us over in a sip. The Peachy Oolong and Vanilla Bean Earl Grey didn’t feel foreign — just familiar in a fresher, cosier for m.

And what better pairing than a butter-soft tissue bread to dunk? Not pakodas, but their Spicy Potato — a brioche sandwich slathered in gochujang paste — hit all the right notes: sweet, spicy, crispy. It was comfort food with just enough edge, bringing back all the feels of a classic rainy-day ritual, with a Korean twist.

INR 500 onwards. At Kalyan Nagar, HRBR Layout.

