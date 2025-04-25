This famous coffee shop, promising comfort food, quick and accessible coffee, has opened a second outlet in Bengaluru

To start the day with low caffeine is a sin. So, instead of stepping into one of our tried and tested places, we chose to dine at Fast Coffee’s newest outlet in Jayanagar to satisfy our caffeine cravings. The simple and minimalistic surroundings, dominated by greys, white and blue accents, gave us space to relax and catch up with each other as we started our day.
Fast Coffee stands to uphold sustainable coffee culture while also being an ultimate celebration of the coffee community and brewing connections. With the mission of making responsible coffee, both good to taste and good for the earth — the brand has taken yet another step by opening a branch in the city.
With a variety of beverage options, we decided to start with an Easy Drip Pour Over- Medium Roast, a percolation coffee with bold flavours and smooth body and a Vietnamese Iced Coffee, a smooth coffee infused with sweetened condensed milk served over ice. Following the coffee, we had a Pesto Chicken Sandwich, a grilled chicken sandwich tossed in creamy basil pesto with fresh lettuce and tomatoes. Each mouthful of the dish gave us a fresh burst of taste, with the pesto chicken hitting just the right notes.
Although the sandwich filled us up, the craving for a sweet something started to take over, which was when we were presented with the Banana Walnut Muffin, a perfect dish for someone who is looking for something subtly sweet. The muffin was embedded with crunchy walnuts and balanced out the flavour of banana and sugar crumble.
With the hot summer right outside the door, we wanted to end our meal with a cold drink to soothe the heat. We were brought a Cold Brew Float, a cold brew coffee paired with swirls of creamy soft serve. The taste of the drink was a novel experience, a mix of fizz and coffee. We tried the cold brew alongside the soft serve and also tried it after the entire drink was mixed well together. Each combination gave us a different flavour profile, but our favourite was when the soft serve was blended with all the ingredients.
Meal for two: INR 1,285 onwards. At Jayanagar.
Written by: Rewaa Mohanraj
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress