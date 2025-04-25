This famous coffee shop, promising comfort food, quick and accessible coffee, has opened a second outlet in Bengaluru

To start the day with low caffeine is a sin. So, instead of stepping into one of our tried and tested places, we chose to dine at Fast Coffee’s newest outlet in Jayanagar to satisfy our caffeine cravings. The simple and minimalistic surroundings, dominated by greys, white and blue accents, gave us space to relax and catch up with each other as we started our day.

Fast Coffee stands to uphold sustainable coffee culture while also being an ultimate celebration of the coffee community and brewing connections. With the mission of making responsible coffee, both good to taste and good for the earth — the brand has taken yet another step by opening a branch in the city.