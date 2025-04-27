Koramangala welcomes a new Indian cuisine-focused fine dining restaurant

There is a new entrant in the city’s dining scene, Dhamroo arrives with an offering of India’s diverse and rich flavours in a luxurious style, curated by chef Bhushan More. Launched by the Ramee Group of Hospitality last month, the restaurant promises an immersive dining experience that spans regional cuisines, all presented with modern flair.
The venue boasts a white palatial façade that stands out against its surroundings, which are filled with bars and breweries. Step inside and you’ll find a large bar on your right, followed by a duplex space that is balanced with rustic elements, intricate tilework and vibrant posters, further complemented by large, regal chandeliers that add an air of sophistication.
Chef Bhushan More’s menu takes diners through the diverse culinary landscape of India. The menu at Dhamroo has wholesome selections of chaats, small plates, desserts and fulfilling mains. Signature offerings such as the muchloved Avocado Dahi Puri present a refreshing twist on traditional street food, blending creamy avocado with tangy dahi and crispy puris.
Next, we sampled the Chicken Lapeta Kebab, a spiced delight that balances smokiness with layered flavours. However, the kebabs were not cooked well enough. For those with a preference for vegetarian options, the Creamy Broccoli Tandoori is a standout, with tender florets coated in a creamy marinade, charred to perfection in the tandoor.
To complement the food, Margarita was a refreshing and well-balanced version of the classic, with just the right amount of citrusy zing. The Jungle Bird, with its intriguing combination of rum, Campari, pineapple and lime, provided a delightful contrast with its bittersweet profile.
For the mains, we opted for Potli Biryani with Peppered Chicken. The biryani was rich and aromatic, with perfectly spiced rice and tender, flavourful chicken that paired beautifully with the subtle heat of pepper. The Shaam Savera Kofta with Laccha Parotta was equally impressive, with the kofta offering a creamy, indulgent texture that was enhanced by the buttered parotta.
We wanted to taste the unique flavours of gelato they had on offer. Take a guess, it’s wild! (Mysore Pak). But sadly, it wasn’t available at the time, so we skipped dessert.
Meal for two: ₹1,200 onwards. At Koramangala.