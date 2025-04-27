Koramangala welcomes a new Indian cuisine-focused fine dining restaurant

There is a new entrant in the city’s dining scene, Dhamroo arrives with an offering of India’s diverse and rich flavours in a luxurious style, curated by chef Bhushan More. Launched by the Ramee Group of Hospitality last month, the restaurant promises an immersive dining experience that spans regional cuisines, all presented with modern flair.

The venue boasts a white palatial façade that stands out against its surroundings, which are filled with bars and breweries. Step inside and you’ll find a large bar on your right, followed by a duplex space that is balanced with rustic elements, intricate tilework and vibrant posters, further complemented by large, regal chandeliers that add an air of sophistication.