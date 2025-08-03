This German bistro in Bengaluru serves authentic bakes and dishes

The German Brezel Haus in Indiranagar, Bengaluru feels less like a bakery and more like a well-kept secret. With its hand-twisted pretzels, slow-fermented sourdoughs and sugar-dusted berliners, it offers a menu rooted in time-honoured German baking traditions. But what sets it apart isn’t just the authenticity of its bakes, but its ethos: part community space, part cultural experiment — all set up in an old house converted into a homely café.
The story begins with cofounder Sita Devina Reissmuller, who was adopted and raised in Germany. Years later, while working in Bengaluru, she found herself longing for the flavours of home that only a true German bakery could offer. Noticing a dearth of authentic German food in the city, she decided to bring a slice of that culinary and cultural nostalgia to India — and thus, BrezelHaus was bor n. That same spirit of memory runs through the café’s every corner. Antiques, family photographs and vintage postcards are scattered across the space, lending it the feel of a lived-in living room rather than a commercial eatery.
We dropped in, hearing that they had some new additions to the menu. From the menu, we first sampled the freshly baked pizza pretzel and smoky BBQ wings, perfectly paired with a steaming hot latte. The hand-twisted pretzel was crisp on the outside with a soft, chewy centre and topped with a savoury layer of melted cheese, tomato sauce and herb seasoning. The juicy chicken wings, slathered in a housemade barbeque glaze, served as a fine acompaniment.
We wrapped up our meal with their classic German Black Forest Cake — a rich, layered dessert made with moist chocolate sponge, whipped cream and tart cherries, all elevated by a delicate crust at the base. The crust pays homage to the traditional Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte — but with a BrezelHaus twist. We also indulged in the yummy Sacher Torte — a dense, dark chocolate cake layered with a thin spread of apricot jam and finished with a silky, glossy chocolate glaze.
Meal for two: ₹800 onwards. At Indiranagar.