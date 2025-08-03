This German bistro in Bengaluru serves authentic bakes and dishes

The story begins with cofounder Sita Devina Reissmuller, who was adopted and raised in Germany. Years later, while working in Bengaluru, she found herself longing for the flavours of home that only a true German bakery could offer. Noticing a dearth of authentic German food in the city, she decided to bring a slice of that culinary and cultural nostalgia to India — and thus, BrezelHaus was bor n. That same spirit of memory runs through the café’s every corner. Antiques, family photographs and vintage postcards are scattered across the space, lending it the feel of a lived-in living room rather than a commercial eatery.

We dropped in, hearing that they had some new additions to the menu. From the menu, we first sampled the freshly baked pizza pretzel and smoky BBQ wings, perfectly paired with a steaming hot latte. The hand-twisted pretzel was crisp on the outside with a soft, chewy centre and topped with a savoury layer of melted cheese, tomato sauce and herb seasoning. The juicy chicken wings, slathered in a housemade barbeque glaze, served as a fine acompaniment.