This Calcutta-inspired restaurant's new Yelahanka outlet brings an ‘adults-only’ rule

Set atop The Galleria Mall by Brookfield Properties and flanked by wide, open skies, Jollygunj’s newly opened outpost at Yelahanka, continues to expand its classic offering of colonial-inspired design and Kolkata’s badi-themed ambience. It’s Koramangala and JP Nagar siblings may have wooed the millennial crowd with ease, but Yelahanka seems to raise the bar, quite literally.
The new spot chooses to be more selective with its audience, leaning towards a formal dress code and an 18+ entry policy. The space itself sprawls across multiple pockets — indoor and alfresco sections, high tables, a grand central bar, a dedicated stage for live bands, multiple walk-up shot bars and even a photo booth at the entrance. We arrived around sunset while the place began to glow softly with vintage lamps around and we knew it was time to call for shots!
Of the 15 signature shots, we sampled the Angrezi, a whiskyforward pour that brought in a sharp buzz while Zabardast, spiced and bold enough, lived up to its name. If you’re the type to begin with bites, their Kolkata Fish Fry, made with proper bhetki fillets, is crunchy and comforting. The Sweet Potato Chaat was an unexpected highlight, made with a deceptively simple set of ingredients — each element pairing effortlessly with each other.
Among the small plates, the Kohva Mushrooms were our favourite. Tandoor-grilled and stuffed just enough, they came smoky, soft and richly layered in flavour, but the Murgh Reshmi Kebab that followed was equally good. However, the veg dish took the lead for its smokiness.
For mains, the Calcutta-style Chicken Biryani checked all the boxes — fragrant but not overpowering, with tender pieces of chicken, perfectly boiled egg and spiced aloo. Coupled with the salan and raita, it was both soulful and fulfilling.
To end the evening, we went with a cocktail that doubled up as dessert: the Kesar Thandai — a rich blend of whisky, dark rum, saffron thandai and almonds. It was warming, festive and sweet — almost like Holi in a glass.
Meal for two: ₹800 onwards. At Yelahanka.