This Calcutta-inspired restaurant's new Yelahanka outlet brings an ‘adults-only’ rule

The new spot chooses to be more selective with its audience, leaning towards a formal dress code and an 18+ entry policy. The space itself sprawls across multiple pockets — indoor and alfresco sections, high tables, a grand central bar, a dedicated stage for live bands, multiple walk-up shot bars and even a photo booth at the entrance. We arrived around sunset while the place began to glow softly with vintage lamps around and we knew it was time to call for shots!

Of the 15 signature shots, we sampled the Angrezi, a whiskyforward pour that brought in a sharp buzz while Zabardast, spiced and bold enough, lived up to its name. If you’re the type to begin with bites, their Kolkata Fish Fry, made with proper bhetki fillets, is crunchy and comforting. The Sweet Potato Chaat was an unexpected highlight, made with a deceptively simple set of ingredients — each element pairing effortlessly with each other.