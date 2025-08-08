Raksha Bandhan 2025: Gifting that goes beyond the usual

This Raksha Bandhan, ditch the usual envelopes and dive into a world of flavour-packed gifts. From mithai-inspired cheesecakes and caffeinated hampers to brunches, bonbons and plantable rakhis — this lineup brings heart, nostalgia and creativity to the festive table. Here’s our pick of thoughtful, offbeat ways to sweeten the sibling deal.

Magnolia Bakery

This Raksha Bandhan, Magnolia Bakery rolls out a limited-edition lineup of Rakhi-themed cupcakes that are equal parts sweet and sentimental. Choose between soft vanilla with delicate buttercream or rich chocolate with a festive twist — handmade, heartfelt and ideal for celebrating sibling love. Available in boxes of two, four or six, these cupcakes are designed for gifting, sharing or a little solo indulgence. INR 200 onwards. August 4 to 10. Across outlets.

Third Wave Coffee

Skip the clichés and wrap your love in rich aromas and crunchy delights with Third Wave Coffee’s limited-edition Raksha Bandhan gift hampers. Curated for coffee lovers and thoughtful gifters alike, these boxes come packed with indulgent bites, artisanal brews and keepsakes like the Signature Tiger Mug. Whether you go all out with El Diablo beans, trail mix and dark chocolate, or keep it sweet and simple with coffee bags and roasted almonds — each hamper is a sip of love and a hug in a box. INR 999 onwards. Ongoing. Across outlets.

Bombay Sweet Shop

Because every Rakhi story begins with a little sweet, a little squabble and a whole lot of love. This year, Bombay Sweet Shop channels the beautiful chaos of siblinghood into a joyful collection of reimagined mithai — like Coffee Toffee Milk Cake, Matcha Moti Paak and Biscoff Dulce de Leche Peda — wrapped in festive hampers alongside chikki, bhujia, cookies and plantable bamboo rakhis. Handmade, 100 percent vegetarian and now delivering pan-India, these are gifts that taste like memories and mischief in every bite. INR 675 onwards. Ongoing. Available online.

India Sweet House

India Sweet House celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sibling love and limited edition gift boxes — packed with handcrafted rakhis, traditional sweets and gourmet bites like coffee shots and cheesecake cashews. Choose between the Anubandha or Bandhan box and share the joy. INR 1,499 onwards. Ongoing. Across outlets and available online.

Renaissance Race Course Hotel Bengaluru

This Rakhi, say it with pralines, bonbons and no calorie counting. Renaissance Bengaluru’s limited edition hampers pack kesar peda, pralines, gulkand bonbons and more made to spoil her for all her sweetness. INR 999 onwards. August 1 to 9. At Race Course Road.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

Indulge in our exquisite collection of handcrafted artisanal chocolates and baked goods. Curated to delight the senses, their personalised hampers feature festive sweets that evoke childhood memories, reflecting your unique bond in every bite. Price on request.