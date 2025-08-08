Raksha Bandhan 2025: Gifting that goes beyond the usual

This Raksha Bandhan, ditch the usual envelopes and dive into a world of flavour-packed gifts. From mithai-inspired cheesecakes and caffeinated hampers to brunches, bonbons and plantable rakhis — this lineup brings heart, nostalgia and creativity to the festive table. Here’s our pick of thoughtful, offbeat ways to sweeten the sibling deal.
Magnolia Bakery
This Raksha Bandhan, Magnolia Bakery rolls out a limited-edition lineup of Rakhi-themed cupcakes that are equal parts sweet and sentimental. Choose between soft vanilla with delicate buttercream or rich chocolate with a festive twist — handmade, heartfelt and ideal for celebrating sibling love. Available in boxes of two, four or six, these cupcakes are designed for gifting, sharing or a little solo indulgence. INR 200 onwards. August 4 to 10. Across outlets.
Third Wave Coffee
Skip the clichés and wrap your love in rich aromas and crunchy delights with Third Wave Coffee’s limited-edition Raksha Bandhan gift hampers. Curated for coffee lovers and thoughtful gifters alike, these boxes come packed with indulgent bites, artisanal brews and keepsakes like the Signature Tiger Mug. Whether you go all out with El Diablo beans, trail mix and dark chocolate, or keep it sweet and simple with coffee bags and roasted almonds — each hamper is a sip of love and a hug in a box. INR 999 onwards. Ongoing. Across outlets.
Bombay Sweet Shop
Because every Rakhi story begins with a little sweet, a little squabble and a whole lot of love. This year, Bombay Sweet Shop channels the beautiful chaos of siblinghood into a joyful collection of reimagined mithai — like Coffee Toffee Milk Cake, Matcha Moti Paak and Biscoff Dulce de Leche Peda — wrapped in festive hampers alongside chikki, bhujia, cookies and plantable bamboo rakhis. Handmade, 100 percent vegetarian and now delivering pan-India, these are gifts that taste like memories and mischief in every bite. INR 675 onwards. Ongoing. Available online.
India Sweet House
India Sweet House celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sibling love and limited edition gift boxes — packed with handcrafted rakhis, traditional sweets and gourmet bites like coffee shots and cheesecake cashews. Choose between the Anubandha or Bandhan box and share the joy. INR 1,499 onwards. Ongoing. Across outlets and available online.
Renaissance Race Course Hotel Bengaluru
This Rakhi, say it with pralines, bonbons and no calorie counting. Renaissance Bengaluru’s limited edition hampers pack kesar peda, pralines, gulkand bonbons and more made to spoil her for all her sweetness. INR 999 onwards. August 1 to 9. At Race Course Road.
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore
Indulge in our exquisite collection of handcrafted artisanal chocolates and baked goods. Curated to delight the senses, their personalised hampers feature festive sweets that evoke childhood memories, reflecting your unique bond in every bite. Price on request.
Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Neo Kitchen and their festive brunch. Enjoy themed dishes, live counters, desserts and sibling friendly extras like a rakhi booth and gajra bar. It’s flavour, fun and family — all in one meal. INR 2,950 onwards. August 10, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Nagavara.
Koko Bengaluru
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Koko Bengaluru will host a special festive brunch. The limited-edition menu celebrates the bond between siblings with a delightful array of contemporary Cantonese and Japanese dishes, including signature sushi, dim sum and hearty main courses. INR 1,600 onwards. August 10, 12 pm to 4 pm. At Old Airport Road.
ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations
Celebrate with ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations! Choose from two unique gifts: the Fusion Mithai Gift Box, featuring four globally-inspired sweets, or the Rakhi Special Motichoor Cake, a stunning layered dessert. Both include a handcrafted rakhi. Each order also offers a personalized video message and a calming AI-guided session. Available online.
Fabelle
This Raksha Bandhan, Fabelle unveils #WorthTheOne, a personalised gifting experience celebrating the unique sibling bond. Moving beyond generic last-minute gifts, this initiative helps you create something special and meaningful, capturing the inside jokes and emotional textures that define your relationship with your sibling. Available online.
Sugar Free D'lite
For a mindful and indulgent Raksha Bandhan, Sugar Free D'lite presents a curated range of no-added-sugar treats. The collection includes Chocolate Minis in a mix of flavours, Chocolate-Coated Almonds and an Assorted Cookies box with Choco Chip, Berry Burst and Mocha Hazelnut variants. These products are crafted for health-conscious individuals who want to celebrate with delicious festive experiences without compromising on their wellness goals. Available online.
Klava
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Klava’s Premium Assorted Baklava Box, a luxurious alternative to traditional Indian sweets. This vegetarian 500g box features handcrafted baklava with pista, walnut and cashew and a rich chocolate variant. Each piece is a blend of crisp, golden phyllo pastry and premium nuts, offering a sophisticated and tasteful gift. INR 2,100. At Brigade Road.
Written by: Isha Parvatiyar
