This new vegetarian restaurant in Bengaluru is inspired by Panchatantra

If you’ve caught any of the already-viral reels, you’ll know the 90-cover restaurant features warm wooden textures, brass detailing and Panchatantrainspired artworks with names like Brinjal Baba and The Perpetual Supper, turning humble vegetables into playful allegories. And the design doesn’t stop there, it spills onto customised cutlery, too. Terracotta toys line the shelves, flanked by mirrors, exposed brick walls and a dramatic fabric chandelier.

Designed to stay naturally cool, the space is built for ventilation and features a calming wall waterfall near the entrance, which greets guests after they pass through a vintage, hand-carved wooden door. What stood out to us was how the space gives a subtle, thoughtful nod to South Indian temple heritage — be it in the logo that blends multiple animals reminiscent of the yazhi, the centrepiece wooden shikhara boat that reflects gentle water ripples onto the ceiling or the white walls adorned with bold red artworks.