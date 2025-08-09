This new vegetarian restaurant in Bengaluru is inspired by Panchatantra

E very time Bengaluru welcomes a new restaurant that's highly praised for its décor, the food rarely lives up to the hype. But not at Kalpaney, the city’s newest vegetarian dining destination. And that’s likely because it comes from the seasoned team behind Jamming Goat and Soka. Kalpaney, meaning imagination, is exactly where their inspiration begins. The concept? To plate familiar ingredients that evoke childhood memories, but reimagined with technique, balance and clarity.
If you’ve caught any of the already-viral reels, you’ll know the 90-cover restaurant features warm wooden textures, brass detailing and Panchatantrainspired artworks with names like Brinjal Baba and The Perpetual Supper, turning humble vegetables into playful allegories. And the design doesn’t stop there, it spills onto customised cutlery, too. Terracotta toys line the shelves, flanked by mirrors, exposed brick walls and a dramatic fabric chandelier.
Designed to stay naturally cool, the space is built for ventilation and features a calming wall waterfall near the entrance, which greets guests after they pass through a vintage, hand-carved wooden door. What stood out to us was how the space gives a subtle, thoughtful nod to South Indian temple heritage — be it in the logo that blends multiple animals reminiscent of the yazhi, the centrepiece wooden shikhara boat that reflects gentle water ripples onto the ceiling or the white walls adorned with bold red artworks.
As we settled in, we were served a welcome tea (a Kalpaney-special herbal blend) alongside an amuse-bouche tart. Then came two drinks from their carefully curated non-alcoholic menu, rooted in familiar Indian staples with a whimsical edge. And yes, the presentation does run ahead of your imagination at times. The refreshing, sweet Mr and Mrs Kafir (lemon and pineapple) sat beside a nostalgic Imli Ka Khajur — a reimagined shikanji with tamarind-ginger extract, date molasses, green chilli, vegan foam and smoked Himalayan salt. Both drinks? Sipped to the very last drop.
Next up: soup. A Truffle Mushroom Soup with Mushroom Rusk — smooth, spiced and absolutely bottomup worthy. We sampled nearly ten starters, but these stood out. No list would be complete without chaat — the Feta Meets Dahi Bhalla was a playful, delicious surprise (you won’t even notice the feta).
Then came the umami-rich Avocado Cheese Nigiri from the sushi station, Chilli Cheese Water Chestnut Dumplings and Corn Curd Cake topped with Garlic Chilli Crumbs — each packed with flavour. A brief pause and we indulged in their signature Carrot Milk — made with condensed milk, it was comforting, familiar and delicious enough to double as dessert.
But instead, it prepped our appetite for the mains. We kept it simple: Thecha Naan paired with Nadru Palak Garlic Tadka gar nished with lotus stems. The spiciness of the thecha played beautifully against the bitterness of the palak — a winning combination. We ended on a decadent note with the rich and layered in texture Kalpaney Chocolate Dirt Pile and Mousse.
Meal for two: ₹1,600 onwards. At JP Nagar.