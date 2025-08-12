A monsoon of flavour: The Mungaru Mangaluru pop-up at Ishaara

We raced through the city’s traffic, guided by the promise of spice, soul and stories. Ishaara, nestled in the buzzing Asia Mall at Phoenix, Bengaluru — a food space where speech gracefully steps back, letting flavour steal the spotlight and our hearts.

It was Mungaru Mangaluru, a special pop-up by MasterChef winner Muhammed Ashiq — a name that translates to the “Monsoon of Mangalore.” And true to its name, the evening was a downpour of coastal warmth and bold culinary love letters from Karnataka’s shores. From the very first bite, we were transported to the salt in the air and spices on the tongue.