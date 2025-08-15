One-minute review: This popular Asian restaurant in Bengaluru rolls out a cocktail menu

Koko — a quintessential Asian fine dining restaurant — not only revives its Polar Menu but, for its second edition, it is being made available across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad too. So what’s this new limited-time menu about — essentially pairing the polar opposites (Japanese and Mexican ingredients) to concoct a flavourful set of seven cocktails!
While the sushis and dumplings graced the table, we awaited the crowd favourite Smoke Blossom. Served in a glass similar to kiriko, this drink layers sake with mezcal, a house-made rosella-Mogo Mogo cordial and a fragrant rosemary spray to create a floral and earthy mix with a dry ice effect. It’s not strong, yet its delicate flavours indulge you for a slow evening.
The Broccoli Creamy Planta couple perfectly with Liquid Fire, a union of sake and tequila blanco with an in-house sakura-sichuan pepper soda — delivering an amalgam of floral sweetness and crackling spice.
Bottoms up!
But we were in for surprises with Desert Snow, which offers a fresh take on floral complexity, combining sake and tequila silver with blue pea honey syrup, citric acid solution, orange bitters and a jasmine-sake foam — every sip offers a different note, better than the previous one.
We had one last drink — Yin Juan — that was highly recommended for its in-house jackfruit-shishito chilli cordial, fresh lemon juice and velvet foamer with sake and tequila!
₹995 onwards. On till September 15. At Old Airport Road