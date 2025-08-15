Bengaluru

One-minute review: This popular Asian restaurant in Bengaluru rolls out a cocktail menu

Koko's revives its hit Polar Menu for its second edition and it is being made available across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad too.
Koko, Asian restaurant in Bengaluru rolls out a cocktail menu
Drinks from the Polar Menu
Koko — a quintessential Asian fine dining restaurant — not only revives its Polar Menu but, for its second edition, it is being made available across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad too. So what’s this new limited-time menu about — essentially pairing the polar opposites (Japanese and Mexican ingredients) to concoct a flavourful set of seven cocktails!

Koko revives its Polar Menu highlighting Japanese and Mexican notes!

Koko, Asian restaurant in Bengaluru rolls out a cocktail menu
Smoke Blossom from Polar Menu

While the sushis and dumplings graced the table, we awaited the crowd favourite Smoke Blossom. Served in a glass similar to kiriko, this drink layers sake with mezcal, a house-made rosella-Mogo Mogo cordial and a fragrant rosemary spray to create a floral and earthy mix with a dry ice effect. It’s not strong, yet its delicate flavours indulge you for a slow evening.

The Broccoli Creamy Planta couple perfectly with Liquid Fire, a union of sake and tequila blanco with an in-house sakura-sichuan pepper soda — delivering an amalgam of floral sweetness and crackling spice.

Koko, Asian restaurant in Bengaluru rolls out a cocktail menu
Yin Juan from Polar Menu

Bottoms up!

But we were in for surprises with Desert Snow, which offers a fresh take on floral complexity, combining sake and tequila silver with blue pea honey syrup, citric acid solution, orange bitters and a jasmine-sake foam — every sip offers a different note, better than the previous one.

We had one last drink — Yin Juan — that was highly recommended for its in-house jackfruit-shishito chilli cordial, fresh lemon juice and velvet foamer with sake and tequila!

₹995 onwards. On till September 15. At Old Airport Road

Koko, Asian restaurant in Bengaluru rolls out a cocktail menu
This new vegetarian restaurant in Bengaluru is inspired by Panchatantra
Koko Bengaluru

