One-minute review: This popular Asian restaurant in Bengaluru rolls out a cocktail menu

While the sushis and dumplings graced the table, we awaited the crowd favourite Smoke Blossom. Served in a glass similar to kiriko, this drink layers sake with mezcal, a house-made rosella-Mogo Mogo cordial and a fragrant rosemary spray to create a floral and earthy mix with a dry ice effect. It’s not strong, yet its delicate flavours indulge you for a slow evening.

The Broccoli Creamy Planta couple perfectly with Liquid Fire, a union of sake and tequila blanco with an in-house sakura-sichuan pepper soda — delivering an amalgam of floral sweetness and crackling spice.