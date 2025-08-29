One-minute review: Savour makhana with global experimental flavours!

While the brand also offers millet noodles, powder, berries and dryroasted trail mixes with gluten-free and vegan options, as well as pancake mixes, we turned our attention to their range of makhana seeds. The dedicated makhana range offers light, crunchy lotus seeds that are naturally rich in protein and antioxidants.

Each pack comes sprinkled with playful international flavours, making them the perfect companion for anytime snacking. The flavours are anything but ordinary: a French onion with a cheeky spicy punch, a decadent truffle that carries the unmistakable aroma of fine truffle oil and a honey cinnamon that’s comfortingly warm yet delightfully sweet, an in-house favourite. For the more adventurous palate, there’s a fiery wasabi that surprises with every bite and a ghee pepper that feels rooted in tradition but carries a modern taste.