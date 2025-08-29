One-minute review: Savour makhana with global experimental flavours!

CleanCrunch is reimagining the way we snack, proving that health needn’t come at the cost of indulgence. This homegrown Indian snack brand, founded by Ragini Dhawan in July 2023 and born in Odisha, emphasises clean-label ingredients, bold flavours and guilt-free snacking. Specialising in wholesome nibbles crafted from clean, honest ingredients, the brand champions bold, moreish flavours while steering clear of preservatives. The result is a line of snacks that feel as satisfying as their conventional counterparts — only lighter, fresher and far better for you.
While the brand also offers millet noodles, powder, berries and dryroasted trail mixes with gluten-free and vegan options, as well as pancake mixes, we turned our attention to their range of makhana seeds. The dedicated makhana range offers light, crunchy lotus seeds that are naturally rich in protein and antioxidants.
Each pack comes sprinkled with playful international flavours, making them the perfect companion for anytime snacking. The flavours are anything but ordinary: a French onion with a cheeky spicy punch, a decadent truffle that carries the unmistakable aroma of fine truffle oil and a honey cinnamon that’s comfortingly warm yet delightfully sweet, an in-house favourite. For the more adventurous palate, there’s a fiery wasabi that surprises with every bite and a ghee pepper that feels rooted in tradition but carries a modern taste.
CleanCrunch organises its offerings into a few key categories like Makhanas (flavoured roasted fox nuts), Millet Mixes (pastas, poha, dosa/pancake mixes), Trail Mixes (nut and superfood blends), Superfood Powders (Moringa, Ashwagandha, Beetroot, Pumpkin powders) and Value Packs (assorted flavour bundles).
CleanCrunch’s Makhanas are a cornerstone of their snack lineup — vegan, gluten-free, dry-roasted and free from palm oil, added colours and sugars. Available in packs of 1, 3, or 6 (typically 30 g each), with prices ranging from ₹120 to ₹720 depending on quantity. Available online.