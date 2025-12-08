We just discovered a spot where local charm meets premium dining

As we moved on to the main course, we witnessed a unique mix of rooted varieties. The mix of the Thatte Idly with the Malnadu Mutton Curry hit home for us. Meanwhile, the occasional dip of the idly into the Soppu Pappu seemed to be equally delightful, if not more. This course finally rounded up with the Special Shevige Chicken Biryani, a memorable twist to the generic biryani. Finally, our sweet tooth pushed us to try all the dessert offerings on the menu, with Amma’s Pheni — a heavenly blend of thin vermicelli with delectable badam milk — leaving us begging for more.

Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. At Sahakar Nagar.