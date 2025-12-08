We just discovered a spot where local charm meets premium dining

It is no secret that Bengaluru’s innate multiculturalism is often reflected in the city’s vibrant dining scene. Our recent visit to Yaakay Bar and Canteen in North Bengaluru felt like window into this unique identity of the city. With the interiors of the space reimagining elements of local Bengaluru bars, Yaakay ups the game by keeping it relatable while also offering a premium look, feel and service. Different sections of the bar carry names of different localities in Bengaluru and the menu speaks the language of the crowd with innovative names and with flavours that will seem homely to the average Bengalurean.
As we took a table in the premium section of the eatery, our peek into the menu introduced us to a wide array of bar snacks, mains and desserts. We began with Spicy Boiled Motte Masala, with subtle flavours of masala and an interesting texture that comes from its bread, atop which sits a heartwarming layer of boiled eggs. We followed this up with Pickle Podi Tapioca Chips which were a spicy companion to the delicious cocktail Matash Mallu — a combination of vodka, gin, tequila, rum, nannari, lime, tonic and soda. This refreshing spirit-forward drink is the only other coktail option alongside Sakath Highball, a delectable blend of tequila, kokum, lime and coke topped off with a salted rim.
As we relished these bar snacks, more treats filled our table end-to-end. The spicy Bruce Lee Chicken was a delight with its sinful piquant notes, only elevated by the beautiful blend of the spices that lent their shared flavour to its overall soft texture. The Mosaru Kodubale added a fun, rooted touch to the ensemble on our table. We also tried a variety of mixture-inspired bar snacks. The Disco Shanti Mix was equal parts tangy and spicy, while the Spicy Channa Fry was a crispy delight for the taste buds. The Namma Podi Idli Fry with its staple flavours, however, was the clear winner.
As we moved on to the main course, we witnessed a unique mix of rooted varieties. The mix of the Thatte Idly with the Malnadu Mutton Curry hit home for us. Meanwhile, the occasional dip of the idly into the Soppu Pappu seemed to be equally delightful, if not more. This course finally rounded up with the Special Shevige Chicken Biryani, a memorable twist to the generic biryani. Finally, our sweet tooth pushed us to try all the dessert offerings on the menu, with Amma’s Pheni — a heavenly blend of thin vermicelli with delectable badam milk — leaving us begging for more.
Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. At Sahakar Nagar.