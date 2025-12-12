This Bengaluru restaurant presents new limited–edition menu, Flavours of Korea

Next, we had Chicken Cheese Mandu, a Korean dumpling. What grabbed our attention was that the bottom of the wrapper had a crispy, golden-brown crust while the rest was soft and steamed. Plated beautifully with a red, crispy garnish and radish rings, it looked too enticing for us not to take a snap before devouring! The gochujang dip gave the perfect balance of spice to the mozzarella in the filling and we loved it.

Amping up the fire, two variations of fried chicken arrived at our table. The first one was Spicy Gochujang Glazed Chicken — tender fried chicken in a bold, sweet-spicy gochujang glaze. With hints of garlic and honey, the delectable starter opened up our senses and paired well with the nutty peanut butter dip. The second variation, Korean Fried Chicken, was crispy, golden-fried chicken tossed in a light soy-garlic glaze. We loved it too, but the former won our votes.

With that, we began the main course with Veg Bibimbap — mixed rice in dolsot (stone pot). In traditional Korean households, bibimbap is prepared by mixing all the leftover dishes of the day in one pot. What arrived at our table was a sizzling black stone pot with layers of rice and vegetables. The bed was a delightful layer of crispy, browned rice, thanks to a coating of sesame oil. Julienned strips of sauteed carrot, spinach, zucchini and sliced shiitake mushrooms, with a sunny-side-up, were the toppings and we blended them with the caramelised rice. With a dash of gochujang sauce, the warm and wholesome dish not just filled our tummies but also our hearts with almost a homely familiarity we find in many one-pot, Indian dishes.