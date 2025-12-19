Indulge in Bengaluru’s festive kitchens, serving Christmas classics and seasonal delights

This holiday season, Bengaluru comes alive with a spread of Christmas indulgence. From elegant dinners and lively brunches to handcrafted festive hampers and seasonal high-teas, the city invites you to savour comforting classics, innovative twists and decadent desserts — each experience wrapped in warmth, music and the joyful spirit of the season. Here are some of the spreads you can enjoy.
ITC Windsor, Bengaluru
Indulge in the Christmas delicacies and gourmet hampers from Nutmeg – The Gourmet Shop. Expect Classic Plum Cake made with perfectly matured fruits, the traditional Classic Stollen with chocolate nibs and a marzipan centre and the hotel’s signature Plum Pudding. Complemented by colourful macarons, handcrafted marzipans and an assortment of Yuletide cookies. And if you want to take the festive gesture further, the Christmas Festive Collection offers a thoughtfully curated hamper, too. INR 999 onwards. Available for pre-order. On till December 31. At Golf Course Road.
Grand Mercure Bangalore
Let the festive season unfold at Grand Mercure Bangalore with thoughtful Christmas experiences at The Verandah and By The Blue. The menu brings together comforting soups, fresh salads, Herb-Roasted Turkey, grilled steaks, seafood classics and vegetarian favourites like Butternut Squash Ravioli, ending with a nostalgic Yule Log — all set in warm, relaxed surroundings. INR 2,500 onwards. December 24, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Verandah; INR 3,000 onwards. December 25, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At By the Blue. At Koramangala.
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel
Celebrate Christmas at Lush with thoughtfully crafted festive spreads in a warm, relaxed setting. Expect live counters, roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, tandoor specials, wok-tossed favourites and seafood, followed by festive desserts like Plum Pudding, Gingerbread Cookies, Yule Log and a comforting Mulled Wine station. INR 2,499 onwards. December 24 & 25. At Race Course Road.
Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield
Bringing the flavours of a European Christmas to your table, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel presents a curated range of festive hampers. Each hamper features a classic 500 gms Plum Cake, cookies, a chocolate tree or Santa, Christmas mix, Stollen, Christmas edition chocolates and the Grande option even includes a charming Gingerbread House. Available in Petite, Large and Grande, perfect for gifting or festive indulgence. INR 1,050 onwards. On till January 7. At Whitefield.
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Savour the warmth of Christmas with a cosy Christmas Eve Dinner and a cheerful Christmas Day Brunch at JW Kitchen. Enjoy festive signatures like Churrasco Chicken, Beijing-Style Braised Chicken, Murgh Badami Tikka, Masaledar Tarkari Biryani, Roast Turkey, Pot Roast Lamb, Soy Chaap Masaledar, Peri Peri Lamb Cutlet and seasonal desserts including Plum Cake, Raspberry Crumble Éclair, and Raspberry Pistachio Financier. INR 4,000 onwards. December 24, 7 pm to 10.30 pm. December 25, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
The Oberoi, Bengaluru
Ring in the festive spirit at Lapis and Wabi Sabi, with a lavish buffet of seafood, grills, sushi, dim sums and winter pies. Also adding to the flavour are traditional favourites like Roast Turkey, Glazed Ham And Christmas Pudding — all prepared with seasonal flair. INR 5,500 onwards. December 25, 1 pm. At MG Road.
Shangri-La Bengaluru
This festive season, Shangri-La Bengaluru invites you to celebrate with Christmas Eve dinners at b Café, Caprese, Shang Palace and Yataii; a Christmas Day Brunch; festive high-tea; gourmet hampers; Butterball turkey to take home; and handcrafted cocktails at Hype. Indulge in seafood, charcuterie, dim sum, sushi, roasted turkey, Truffle Mashed Potatoes, festive desserts, live carving stations and seasonal sips — all wrapped in music, warmth and holiday cheer. INR 3,500 onwards, across the property. December 24 & 25. At Palace Road.
Mykos Craft Kitchen & Bar
Step into a winter wonderland of culinary delight with the curated Christmas menu of Mykos Craft Kitchen & Bar. Giving a modern, creative twist to traditional holiday ingredients, the menu offers dishes like Snowflake Parmesan PullApart Pizza Bloom, Holiday Herb Hummus Ring, Rosemary Snow-Crusted Lamb Chops, Hearth-Baked Chicken & Feta Christmas Pie to Winter Cottage Zucchini & Herb Parcels. There’s also a wide range of drinks such as Winter in a Glass and Classic Mulled Wine to go perfectly along as a toast. Meal for two: INR 1,600 onwards. On till December 31, 12 pm to 12.30 am. At Bannerghatta Road.
Taj West End, Bengaluru
Serving the warmth of tradition and the joy of the festival on a platter, Loya presents a curated Christmas menu. The experience unfolds through seasonal appetisers like Wadi Ark, Paneer Teen Mirch, comforting Murg Shobat and the bold Ghost Chilli Murg Tikka, followed by regional favourites such as Surkh Subz Loya Kadhi, Masaledar Bhindi, Bhee Saag, slow-cooked Loya Murg Pyaza and the elegant Jhinga Neoja. Ending on the sweet note of Gud-ke-Maan and Kulfi pops. INR 6,500 onwards. December 24. At Race Course Road.
Written by: Prishita Tahilramani
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress