Indulge in Bengaluru’s festive kitchens, serving Christmas classics and seasonal delights

ITC Windsor, Bengaluru

Indulge in the Christmas delicacies and gourmet hampers from Nutmeg – The Gourmet Shop. Expect Classic Plum Cake made with perfectly matured fruits, the traditional Classic Stollen with chocolate nibs and a marzipan centre and the hotel’s signature Plum Pudding. Complemented by colourful macarons, handcrafted marzipans and an assortment of Yuletide cookies. And if you want to take the festive gesture further, the Christmas Festive Collection offers a thoughtfully curated hamper, too. INR 999 onwards. Available for pre-order. On till December 31. At Golf Course Road.