This Italian restaurant ushers in the festive season with limited-menu Christmas fare

Christmas in Bengaluru is gentle and warm, with cool evenings, glowing lights and people stepping out to celebrate together. Restaurants across the city become part of the season, offering festive menus, cosy spaces and small details that make dining out feel special. This Christmas, Chianti Ristorante & Wine Bar brings that spirit to all its locations, staying true to its identity as a welcoming Italian dining space. Guests can expect a festive menu of Italian favourites, a candlelit setting, the return of Chianti’s signature Plum Cake and a thoughtful cookie-decorating kit for children — making it a relaxed and cheerful place to celebrate the season. We recently made our way to the restaurant’s Indiranagar outlet to check out what they had in store for this festive season and by the end of our meal, we were filled with Christmas cheer.

Our meal began with the Zucchine Arrosto e Feta — a simple yet flavourful starter. Roasted zucchini was paired with crumbled feta, cherry tomatoes and olives and finished with microgreens and a drizzle of balsamic reduction. Light and fresh, it set a cozy, comforting tone for the rest of the festive menu. This was followed by the Fettuccine ai Funghi Cremosi. The fettuccine came coated in a rich, creamy mushroom sauce, with wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach, which added depth and balance. This dish was comforting and indulgent — definitely one of the dishes we enjoyed the most during this culinary journey.