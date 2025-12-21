PastForward: chef Mythrayie Iyer points Bengaluru towards the next chapter of its dining culture

We begin our tête-a-tête with the chef by conversing about the significance of curating authentic experiences in culinary arts.

“Firstly, there is often confusion between authenticity and creativity. I believe these can complement each other beautifully if we truly understand what makes something authentic. Authenticity does not imply exact replication of how something was originally done; rather, it is about grasping the reasoning or science behind it — why a dish was prepared in a certain way, how seasonality influences the choice of ingredients or why a particular vegetable was processed or treated to achieve a specific outcome. Secondly, while this is not strictly culinary, I feel there is a cultural shift that chefs in this country must embrace. Today, how you make a guest feel goes far beyond the food served, as that initial impression is vital. If done right, it creates an experience where guests feel genuinely welcomed, forgetting the passage of time and immersing themselves in something transformative. It’s no longer enough to simply cook great food, as was often the case in the past,” she tells us.