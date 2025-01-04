This newest pub in Bengaluru is a must-visit for their cocktails, food and draught beer, which they plan on serving soon

It was time for dessert now and we tried one of their specials and a safer option. We were told the Hazelnut, Pull Me Up was a hit, so we ordered it and the Try Me Tiramisu. The former was a pull me up cake with layers of cream and hazelnut sauce, while the latter, an Italian favourite, didn’t disappoint. If you are looking for something that is more sweet, the Hazelnut, Pull Me Up should be the one you go for!

Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. At Hennur Main Road.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so