This newest pub in Bengaluru is a must-visit for their cocktails, food and draught beer, which they plan on serving soon

North Bengaluru’s culinary scene is thriving and the latest addition to it is Roto Rooftop Taproom. Situated right beside Byg Brewski Brewing Company, the establishment boasts a large space enough to accommodate 400 to 450 people, one of Bengaluru’s largest retractable roofs, a diverse menu, innovative cocktails and lots more. We decided to check out this new place on a sunny Saturday afternoon and chose to seat ourselves at the terrace.
We began with a couple of cocktails — The King Maker and Devil’s Drink. The King Maker had bourbon, passion fruit, lime juice and nutmeg, while the Devil’s Drink had vodka, cranberry juice, passion fruit, white pepper and agar agar. Both these drinks were more on the sweeter side but very refreshing. As we sipped on these drinks, a couple of dishes arrived on our table — Mexican Pots and Peri Peri Chicken Tikka. The former were pani puri shells with veggies and cheese and the moment we took a bite of these, it just oozed with cheese and tangy flavours. The chicken tikka was marinated in peri peri seasoning, with chilli paste and hung curd. The smoky flavours were evident and we loved it.
Next up was the Chilli Honey Pork Belly, which was cooked pork belly, red chilli sauce and honey glaze. This saucy dish was smooth and flavourful and even though it was more sweeter, we definitely loved it for the sweetness. We then tried a vegetarian option — Anardana Ambi Paneer and Surmai Fish Tawa Fry. The paneer was layered with raw mango, sweet and sour mango sauce and pomegranate reduction. This dish was very subtle and easy on the palate and it didn’t take us long to lick the plate clean. The tawa fish was fresh and flavourful, with the spices right on point.
For main course, we ordered the Old Delhi Butter Chicken with Chilli Olive Naan. The butter chicken had smoky flavoured chicken with makhani gravy and fresh cream butter. One scoop of the gravy with the naan and we were transported to the streets of Delhi. Rich with flavours of tomato, even though we loved this gravy, we would have loved it to be a tad bit more buttery.
It was time for dessert now and we tried one of their specials and a safer option. We were told the Hazelnut, Pull Me Up was a hit, so we ordered it and the Try Me Tiramisu. The former was a pull me up cake with layers of cream and hazelnut sauce, while the latter, an Italian favourite, didn’t disappoint. If you are looking for something that is more sweet, the Hazelnut, Pull Me Up should be the one you go for!
Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. At Hennur Main Road.
