The new menu at this Bengaluru restaurant proves why anything they do will always be a hit

Some meals transport you. Stepping into Memories of China at Taj, MG Road felt like taking a culinary journey through Beijing’s bustling streets and Chengdu’s spice markets. The air rich with the fragrance of jasmine tea and the bold zing of soy and garlic, we knew this was not going to be any ordinary lunch but an experience that will be etched in our memories. The soft-lighting, jade-coloured décor and intricate Chinese art adorning the walls created an inviting atmosphere, perfectly setting the stage for a lavish lunch.
We started the new Yum Cha menu with a variety of dimsums. First up, two prawn dishes — traditional prawn dumpling Har Gow, a crystal dumpling; and Chung Fan Prawns, which were rice noodle rolls. While the former was chewy and savoury, the latter was delicate and almost melted in our mouths. Dipped in soya sauce, the two dishes complemented the subtle sweetness of the shrimp. Curious about the vegetarian dim sums, we tried the Crystal King Mushroom, Black Fungus And Water Chestnut Dumpling. The king mushroom had a meaty flavour, while the water chestnuts added a crunch at every chew. Moving onto yet another veggie dim sum, we tried the Asparagus And Edamame Dumpling, which was vibrant in flavour and texture. The edamame beans were tender yet firm and the asparagus added a green sweetness. Dipped in chilli oil, the fresh and subtle flavours were enhanced, making it one of our favourites.
Thoroughly in awe of the dim sums, we then tried the small bites. From the variety they offered we started off with the Spicy Crispy Prawn With Golden Garlic and Cilantro. The crunch of the prawns, the bold seasonings and the aromatic herbs perfectly balanced the flavours. We couldn’t help reaching out for more. We also tried the Double Fresh Chilli Chicken With Szechuan Pepper. The zing of the szechuan pepper numbed the bold spices on the chicken and the crunchy vegetables added a refreshing contrast to the delicious flavours.
We were then served Konjee Crispy Lamb. Sweet and tangy, the dish was another favourite. The crispy lamb bites with garlic, spring onions and a hint of vinegar was a perfect medley of flavours. With our stomach full and thoroughly satisfied, we had more to explore on the Yum Cha menu. With occasional sips of green tea which readied us for more food, we then tried the Burnt Garlic Fried Rice along with Fried Prawns In Hot Garlic Sauce. The richness of garlic along with the fried rice gave us an aromatic warmth.
Wrapping up our extensive lunch, we tried the Date Pan Cake with Ice Cream. The sweetness of the dates and the cold ice cream was a party on our palate — cold and refreshing. We were also served Deep Fried Coconut Milk Pudding Ice Cream, which was creamy and mildly sweet and the perfect end to our meal.
Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. At MG Road.
Email: sonia.s @newindianexpress.com
X: @soniasali98