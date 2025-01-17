Kaaram Chronicles: The second outlet of this Andhra-cuisine restaurant chain in Bengaluru is yet another addition to its brand repute

They say that the average lifespan of a restaurant in Bengaluru is three years. However, a keen observation of this city’s culinary culture would tell you how much loyalty would so many diners have towards the restaurants they have been visiting since childhood or towards those that serve their native cuisines. A visit to yet another outlet of Andhra-specialty restaurant United Telugu Kitchen (UTK), which opened recently, helped us understand this counter-trend a little better.
Despite it being a weekday evening, the new outlet had almost 70 percent occupancy. The warmly lit interior felt welcoming and taking a seat, we took a look around. From the floors to the wall panel, the decor was replete with woodwork. Brass utensils used in the decor and white muggulus reminded us of the traditional homes of Andhra Pradesh.
The first dish to arrive at our tables was Paya Shorba (slow-cooked lamb trotters soup). With the fresh notes of cilantro and the subtle kick of pepper, the soup rejuvenated us after the long drive.
Next, an array of starters arrived at our table: Mokkajonna Ulli Karam (corn kernels deep-fried and tossed with aromatic spices and fiery peppers), Konaseema Paneer (paneer deep-fried and coated in a flavourful curry leaf paste) and Chicken Chilli Lollipops (chicken lollipops, seasoned and deep-fried, tossed in chilli sauce). While the first one was so savoury and binge-worthy that we could not stop eating, the paneer won us over. The cashews used in the preparation gave it a nutty flavour profile, while the use of curry leaves added depth and complexity to the fare. The spicy chilli sauce in the lollipop gave it a zesty kick that even diners with low-spice tolerance couldn't help but enjoy.
We then moved on to the mains, which comprised Nalla Mirapakaya Kodi Vepudu (chicken tossed in a rich chilli sauce, infused with spices), Methi Chaman (paneer in a gravy of fenugreek leaves), Gutti Vankaya Kaju Pulao (spiced rice dish with baby eggplants and cashews) and Nalla Miriyala Mamsam Kura (mutton cooked with crushed black pepper). From the chicken tossed in the dark brown sauce to the soothing yellow gravy of paneer – all the dishes in this course were just so Insta-worthy! The spices gave a deep, piquant note to the chicken, making its flavour profile really interesting. The perfectly cooked mutton and the use of pepper as the predominant spice made Nalla Miriyala Mamsam Kura a dish that balances robust flavours with subtle elegance. Both the dishes paired well with the pulao, where the presence of baby eggplants and nuts allowed for a fine play of textures. However, our best pick was Methi Chaman, which paired best with butter naan. The marriage between herb and cheese is anyway well loved across cuisines. This dish elevates it to the next level, as the subtle sweetness and the aromatic fenugreek leaves make the curry taste comforting and wholesome.
By now, we were satiated well beyond our appetites. However, the chef successfully lured us into sampling two desserts – both of which sounded intriguing. These were Paan Pasand and Guava Chilli Ice Cream. If you are thinking that you’ve tried ice creams of both these flavours at some popular place or the other – hold your thought. While the primary taste profile of all the other versions we had tried before were creamy, the ones of these were as true to their ingredients as possible. Particularly the Guava Chilli Ice Cream tasted as if we were having chilled guava just out of the freezer!
The new outlet of United Telugu Kitchen is yet another addition to its brand repute. The subtle experimentation in flavours whilst staying true to the cuisine’s roots is sure to acquire its set of loyal diners in a city where the few familiar favourites still stand the test of time.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Kannamangala, Whitefield.
Email: prattusa@newindianexpress.com
X: @MallikPrattusa