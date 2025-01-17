Kaaram Chronicles: The second outlet of this Andhra-cuisine restaurant chain in Bengaluru is yet another addition to its brand repute

They say that the average lifespan of a restaurant in Bengaluru is three years. However, a keen observation of this city’s culinary culture would tell you how much loyalty would so many diners have towards the restaurants they have been visiting since childhood or towards those that serve their native cuisines. A visit to yet another outlet of Andhra-specialty restaurant United Telugu Kitchen (UTK), which opened recently, helped us understand this counter-trend a little better.

Despite it being a weekday evening, the new outlet had almost 70 percent occupancy. The warmly lit interior felt welcoming and taking a seat, we took a look around. From the floors to the wall panel, the decor was replete with woodwork. Brass utensils used in the decor and white muggulus reminded us of the traditional homes of Andhra Pradesh.