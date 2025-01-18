This rooftop bar and restaurant on Brigade Road is known for its lively ambience and party vibes

Bengaluru might not have a nightlife that is as vibrant as that of Mumbai or Goa but the city has its charm and ample options if you decide to head out for a late night gathering. MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar and Whitefield, among many other areas, continue to prosper and thrive, thanks to the mix of pubs, lounges, nightclubs and late-night eateries. One spot that continues to impress is Toca Terrace in Brigade Road. Opened last year, this vibrant rooftop bar and restaurant offers a lively atmosphere with both indoor and outdoor seating, making it a popular spot for socialising and nightlife. On a recent Saturday evening, we decided to pay a visit to the bar (again), hoping to experience the same vibe we had the first time we went there and our experience wasn’t disappointing at all.
We began our proceedings with a couple of drinks — Ocean Margarita and Baileys Irish Cream. The former had tequila, sweet and sour, blue curacao and a sugar rim. The vibrant blue colour made it appealing to the eye and the refreshing taste was exactly ‘just what the doctor ordered.’ The Baileys Irish Cream doesn’t need an introduction and its rich, sweet and smooth taste didn’t disappoint at all. To go with these drinks, we ordered the Crispy Hunan Chicken, known for its bold and spicy flavours. These crispy chicken pieces tossed in a savoury, spicy and tangy sauce, were the perfect accompaniment to the drinks.
Next up, we decided to go with the Chilli Malai Broccoli and Pepper Chicken Dry. The broccoli was creamy, mildly spicy and subtly tangy. The tender yet slightly crisp broccoli created a balanced taste with a smoky and charred exterior. The chicken slanted a bit towards the spicier side but the aromatic mix of black pepper, herbs and spices made it irresistible. Our plate was empty within minutes. To simmer down the spice levels, we ordered a Mexicano Mangoo and Bombay Sapphire.
The China Town Paneer, which came next, was a perfect marriage of spicy, tangy and sweet flavours. With a crispy exterior and soft and tender inside, this dish was easy on the palate making it a perfect dish for anyone who loves bold flavours and a combination of textures! The Meat Lover Pizza, which came to our table immediately after, was loaded with cheese and chicken. Our choice of dessert, Tres Leches, didn’t disappoint either.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Brigade Road.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so