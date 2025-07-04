One-minute Review: This new minimalist café in Malleshwaram is winning hearts with speciality coffee

We tried their signature Sea Salt Toffee (hot), a comforting cup with warm caramel notes and followed it up with The Nut Job from the iced selection, which was rich and nutty. However, it was their signature Coconut Bloom, with subtle dry coconut undertones, that truly won us over, closely followed by the classic Mocha, made indulgent with a swirl of Hershey’s chocolate syrup.

