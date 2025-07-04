One-minute Review: This new minimalist café in Malleshwaram is winning hearts with speciality coffee

Tucked away in one of Malleshwaram’s quieter lanes, Benji’s Coffee, founded by Sanketh Raju, is the kind of place you stumble upon and instantly want to gatekeep. Named after the owner’s beloved dog, this intimate, petfriendly café brings the modern coffee culture to the heart of old Bengaluru with a warm, minimalist charm.
Sourcing its beans from Chikkamagaluru, Benji’s Coffee crafts a signature blend with an 80:20 balance of robusta and arabica, infused with Monin flavours. Their brews range from classic staples to inventive in-house signatures, refreshing iced versions, alongside a thoughtful selection of teas, with fresh bakes, matcha and hot chocolate set to join the menu soon.
We tried their signature Sea Salt Toffee (hot), a comforting cup with warm caramel notes and followed it up with The Nut Job from the iced selection, which was rich and nutty. However, it was their signature Coconut Bloom, with subtle dry coconut undertones, that truly won us over, closely followed by the classic Mocha, made indulgent with a swirl of Hershey’s chocolate syrup.